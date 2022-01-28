punjab police sit filled chargesheet against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and many others in sacrilege case

The SIT, headed by IG Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, interrogated Ram Rahim, lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail, twice and had also probed by visiting Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.

The SIT has filed a chargesheet against 11 people, including Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in the 2015 sacrilege case in Faridkot district of Punjab. This case is about stealing the beed of Guru Granth Sahib from village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala of Kotkapura.

On Thursday, the SIT set up by the Punjab government filed a charge sheet against all the accused in the Faridkot court. Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Harsh Dhuri, Pradeep Kler, Sandeep Bareta, Shakti Singh, Nishan Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Ranjit Singh and Mahinderpal Bittu have been named as accused in the chargesheet. However, Mahinderpal Bittu has been killed in Punjab’s Nabha Jail. The next hearing in the matter will be held on February 7.

Let us inform that on June 1, 2015, Beed of Guru Granth Sahib had gone missing from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of Kotkapura. After this, on 25 September 2015, abusive language was used by putting up posters near Gurdwara Sahib in Bargari, five kilometers from there. The posters claimed that the dera of Sirsa was behind the stolen forms. After this, parts of Guru Granth Sahib were found in Bargari village in October.

Due to the opposition of Sikh organizations, the Punjab Government constituted the SIT under the leadership of IPS Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota to investigate the matter. After this the investigation of this case was handed over to the SIT headed by Ranbir Singh Khatra. Khatra filed the charge sheet and Ram Rahim was made an accused in it. Later its investigation was handed over to Kunwar Vijay Pratap. But the court rejected the report of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Later, on the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, an inquiry committee was formed under the leadership of IG Surinder Pal Singh Parmar. Parmar-led SIT questioned Ram Rahim, lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail, twice and went to the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa to investigate. The SIT said after interrogation that the sacrilege was hatched at the Dera headquarters and the Dera chief was aware of it. The main reason behind these incidents was to avenge the insult of Ram Rahim.