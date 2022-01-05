Punjab Police was stopping people from going to PM Modi’s program, CM Channi did not even pick up the phone, alleges BJP President Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda accused the Congress-led government in Punjab of doing everything possible to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programs in the state fearing a poll defeat. Nadda said there was a security lapse as the protesters were escorted to the Prime Minister’s route. While the Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP had assured the SPG that there is no obstruction on the way. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Channi refused to talk over the phone to settle the matter. Police prevented people from participating in the rally.

On the other hand, Congress said that full security arrangements were made for Narendra Modi’s program in Punjab but his rally was canceled due to lack of crowd. Party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit back at JP Nadda and also said that instead of making allegations and counter allegations, the BJP and the Prime Minister should introspect on their anti-farmer stand. Also, he claimed that using the road was not part of the prime minister’s pre-planned programme.

This is not playing with the life of the Prime Minister, it is playing with the security of the nation. Is the Congress government so filled with hatred that it plays with the security of the Prime Minister? This is a criminal conspiracy and the people of the country will never forgive Congress for this: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 5, 2022

Dear Nadda, The reason for the cancellation of the rally was empty chairs.

If you don’t believe me, take a look. And yes, no nonsense rhetoric,

Accept the truth of anti-farmer mentality and do self-churning. The people of Punjab have shown a mirror to the arrogant power by keeping distance from the rally. pic.twitter.com/jhgrsqOv1t — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 5, 2022

Congress General Secretary Surjewala tweeted- Nadda ji, don’t lose your temper. Please remember that 10,000 security personnel were deployed for the Prime Minister’s rally, all security arrangements were made in coordination with the SPG and other agencies. Route was also made for all the buses of BJP workers coming from Haryana/Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said on the incident in Punjab that it is not playing with the life of the Prime Minister, it is playing with the security of the nation. He said that whether the Congress government is so filled with hatred that it should play with the security of the Prime Minister. This is a criminal conspiracy and the people of the country will never forgive Congress for this.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that thanks to the crores of people of the country and God that today the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is safe, otherwise Congress and Gandhi family had left no stone unturned, this has never happened before in this country. The state government was responsible for the security of the Prime Minister. He said that all this happened at the behest of the Gandhi family.

Keep in mind that due to the protests, the Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15 to 20 minutes. The Union Home Ministry has considered this as a serious lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and has called for a report from the state government in this matter. Nadda took a jibe at the Congress government in Punjab, alleging that fearing defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, it did everything possible to sabotage the Prime Minister’s programmes.