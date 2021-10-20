Punjab: Political battle in the name of Atal Bihari and Sahir Ludhianvi, Congress government changed the name of housing scheme

On renaming Atal Apartments in Punjab government, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that Vajpayee was not a politician but a statesman. No other leader can match him.

The Congress government of Punjab has changed the name of a residential project proposed in Ludhiana. Let us inform that in the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government in 2010-11, ‘Atal Apartment’ was launched in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Which the Punjab government has now decided to change to ‘Sahir Ludhianvi Apartments’. Both the celebrities are famous in their respective fields.

Significantly, the BJP and its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have strongly criticized the Congress government for this move of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). Both the parties have called it an insult to the beloved leader of all parties like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Before the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab, political agitation has increased over the issue of naming.

Let us tell you that the BJP, which is surrounded in Punjab amid the farmers’ agitation, now wants to come out with this latest issue. BJP leaders say they are not against Sahir Ludhianvi, who was “undoubtedly one of the greatest poets of the country”, but “removing Vajpayee’s name from a project is completely unacceptable and should be done at any cost”. will not be tolerated.”

Senior SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal protested that Vajpayee was not a politician but a statesman. He had his own credentials as an MP, which no other leader can match. He was not a casual PM like Rajiv Gandhi. Changing their name from a project is completely inappropriate. It has nothing to do with the SAD-BJP alliance, but it is socially very important to name a project after Vajpayee so that our future generations can know about him.

Congress counterattack: On BJP’s allegations, Congress leader and LIT President Raman Balasubramaniam has said that BJP is doing ‘petty politics’ on this matter. He said, “The project has been revamped. We respect Vajpayee ji a lot but we needed a local hero who is connected to the city and is non-controversial.”

He said that, we got suggestions from people that since there is no building or memorial in the name of Sahir Ludhianvi in ​​the city. That’s why it was done. Our intention is not to disrespect Vajpayee in any way. BJP has completely lost in Punjab and is now trying to raise unnecessary issues before the elections.

What is this housing scheme: This housing scheme was started in 2010-11 during the SAD-BJP regime. It was named ‘Atal Apartments’ after the former PM. This housing scheme was to be started on 8.80 acres in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar. This 12-floor residential project was started by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). The scheme was launched in 2010 by former Punjab minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.

According to the new plan, this housing project will have 576 flats, including 336 for High Income Group (HIG) and 240 for Middle Income (MIG). The cost of these ranges from Rs 37.9 lakh to Rs 47.5 lakh depending on the location from 1st to 12th floor.

Sahir Ludhianvi: Let us tell you that the proposal to change the name of this project was given by Congress leader Raman Balasubramaniam, who is the chairman of LIT. It is known that Sahir Ludhianvi was born on March 8, 1921 in Ludhiana, undivided Punjab. As a child, his name was Abdul Hayee, who later became famous as Sahir Ludhianvi as a famous poet and lyricist.