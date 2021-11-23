Punjab psc recruitment 2021 to fill 353 veterinary officer posts, check details

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has published the notification of Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2021. Online applications are being invited to fill more than 300 vacancies here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission (Punjab Public Service Commission) ppsc.gov.in. The application process has started from November 19 and the last date for application is December 10, 2021.



There is a golden opportunity for young people preparing for government jobs (government jobs 2021). Through this recruitment drive (Punjab PSC Jobs) a total of 353 vacancies will be filled for the post of Veterinary Officer (Group-A) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Punjab. The recruitment exam may be held in April 2022. The direct link of PPSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council. Candidate should have studied Punjabi language till matriculation (Std. 10) or its equivalent subject.

ppsc recruitment 2021 age limit

Eligible candidates should have minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 37 years. However, as per government rules, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Punjab PSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

PPSC will conduct written test followed by document verification and interview. The written competition exam can be taken in April 2022 (temporary). The written test will have 480 marks in which a total of 120 questions will be asked. The interview will have a total of 60 marks.

Application fee

SC, ST – Rs.750 (Application Fee – Rs.500 + Examination Fee – Rs.250)

EWS, PWD, LDESM and ex-employees – Rs. 500 (application fee)

Application Fee for All Other Candidates – Rs.1500 (Application Fee – Rs.500 + Application Fee – Rs.1000)

