Punjab PSTET Result 2022 announced on pstet.pseb.ac.in, Government Result, at direct link

Punjab PSTET Result 2022 announced on pstet.pseb.ac.in

Results of Punjab TET 2021 have been announced. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021-22. Candidates appearing for this exam (PSTET 2021) in December 2021 can now check and download their PSTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website of PSBE, pstet.pseb.ac.in. Candidates can check their result with their application number and password and roll number and date of birth.Punjab Teacher Letter Examination 2021 was conducted on 24th December 2021 in offline mode keeping in view the Covid-19 guidelines. The board issued the PSTET answer key in January and gave candidates the opportunity to file objections. The PSTET result is declared after the objections have been resolved. You can see below how to check the results.

Here’s how to check PSTET Result 2022

Step 1: First visit the official website of PSTET pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: A link to the PSTET result will be available on the home page, click on it.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Punjab STET 2021 results will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out and download it.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the result with you for further reference.

Direct link to view Punjab STET 2021 results with one click

In fact, according to earlier information provided by PSEB, PSTET results were to be announced in January 2022. However, for some reason it was postponed and it was released today. Candidates who have passed PSTET are eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in the state. They can now apply for upcoming teacher recruitment.

