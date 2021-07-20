Punjab Schools to open for class 10 and 12 from July 26

Apart from opening schools, the Punjab government has also announced to increase the number of people to 150 for indoor events and 300 for outdoor events.

New Delhi. The Punjab government took a big decision on Tuesday. According to the latest decision, the government has ordered the reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 from July 26. The government has taken this decision due to the decrease in the number of corona patients in the state. In this regard, a statement issued by the government said that apart from opening schools, it has also announced to increase the number of people to 150 for indoor programs and 300 for outdoor programs. Earlier, gatherings of 100 persons were allowed for indoor and 200 for outdoor events.

The option of online classes will continue as before

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has given instructions in this regard during the Kovid-19 review meeting. During this, the CM said that schools will be allowed to open for classes 10 to 12, but only those teachers and staff will be allowed to be physically present, who have got the vaccine. The attendance of the students in the schools will be completely with the consent of the parents. The option of online classes will continue. In this way, there will be no pressure on any student to come to school.

Apart from this, the state government has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner after the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Under this, schools are going to open from July 26, 2021 for the students of class 11 and 12. At the same time, schools will open for students of class 9 and 10 from August 5, 2021.

