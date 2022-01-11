Punjab: Sidhu now showed his eyes to the Gandhi family, said – who said that the CM would make the high command, such comments came

Punjab: Sidhu now showed his eyes to the Gandhi household, said – who said that the CM would make the high command, such comments came

Sidhu has alleged that mafia rule is happening in Punjab. Sidhu said, “Mafia raj is happening in Punjab, everybody says that Punjab’s treasury is empty.”

Who might be the chief ministerial face of Congress for Punjab Meeting elections? State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s large assertion has come out on this. Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that the folks of Punjab will resolve who might be the Chief Minister, not the high command. After this assertion of Sidhu, various kinds of reactions have began approaching social media.

In a video shared by information company ANI, Sidhu said, “Individuals of Punjab will resolve who might be the CM.” Responding to a journalist’s query, Sidhu said, “Who instructed you that the high command would make the CM?” Whereas discussing the Punjab mannequin, Sidhu said that he has spoken to social gathering common secretary Priyanka Gandhi relating to this. It’ll even be included in the social gathering manifesto.

Throughout the press convention, Navjot Singh Sidhu focused his personal authorities. Sidhu has alleged that mafia rule is happening in Punjab. Sidhu said, “Mafia raj is happening in Punjab, everybody says that the treasury of Punjab is empty. Nobody has any concept of ​​how the state’s economic system will be introduced again on monitor.”

Allow us to inform you that all the things isn’t going effectively in Punjab Congress for a very long time and after this assertion of Sidhu, as soon as once more the controversy could improve. After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi was made the CM of Punjab. At the similar time, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been besieging his personal authorities. On Tuesday, he as soon as emphasised the information of ‘discord’ by saying that the folks of Punjab will resolve the CM, not the high command.

On the different hand, after this assertion of Sidhu, a consumer wrote on social media, “Mast chutkula tha ye.” Equally, a consumer (@shubhamdutt13) wrote, “Should you do not develop into CM, this man might be positive to flip.” A consumer (@mahara_rana) raised the query and said, “That is fully towards the views of Congress, is Congress towards Madam (Sonia Gandhi)?”