Punjab Sidhu said I will follow the thinking of someone better than me high command knows who to make CM candidate

Said- When you use a good man to win elections just by pretending and not to make policy, then you are not doing justice to the new generation. It is for the people of Punjab to decide, the parties to decide.

Amid a tug of war in the Punjab Congress over the chief minister’s face ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu told The Indian Express about his ‘Punjab model’. Said that when the high command announces the CM face in the state, then it will also look into the politics of farmers, drug mafia in the state and the dispute between Congress and Akalis. Said that “If someone has a better idea than me, then I will follow him.”

On Bikram Singh Majithia alleging vendetta against SAD for registering a drug case, he said, “This is not a vendetta. It is a three-pronged strategy to keep youth away from drug abuse by providing them with higher levels and opportunities from drug abuse through sports, skills and entrepreneurship.”

Said, it is because of the greed of those few people. who have not been punished. Punjab has become a victim of nexus between drug smugglers, politicians and police. The law should take its own course. Why are those who need to be extradited, not being brought back?

On the question of farmers jumping into the election fray, he said that everyone has the right to present himself in a democratic system. If an independent candidate can stand, why not a farmer? You either get the governments of that time to give you your rights politically, or you yourself become politically strong enough to implement what you want. He has taken another route. Let the people decide. Who am I or you who decide who is wrong and who is right? Yes, politically there will be people who will say that the sanctity (of the movement) is gone.

Don’t you think the entire system will need an overhaul for your model to materialize? He said that this is what I am saying. The lollipop you are giving doesn’t make any sense. It needs structural change. You need to create a System. You announced that electricity would be free. Do you know the electricity subsidy bill of Rs 14,000 crore? Will you be able to make petrol, diesel cheaper for five years? You do it for six months then I will show you. Then you said that the sand would be free. Has it happened?