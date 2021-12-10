Punjab: Unique maneuver to suppress the voice of protest on CM’s visit, IG’s decree – Gurbani should be played in such a situation, order back after ruckus

Politics in Punjab has been heated up over the controversial order of district officials to play bhajans to suppress the voice of protests during Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s visit. On this the opposition parties started targeting the Congress government, after which the order was withdrawn by the officials citing ‘clerical error’.

A letter was issued by the Special Protection Unit’s IGP office to the Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police regarding ‘security arrangements during the visit of the Chief Minister’. It was said in this order that various organizations raise slogans on the visit of the Chief Minister. “In such a situation, whenever the CM of Punjab comes to your district for any program and people of any organization perform, then by putting a DJ, Gurbani shabads or religious songs should be played in it, so that slogans are not heard.”

After the letter went viral on social media, Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema hit out at the government and called the order “shameful”. He also shared this order with his Twitter handle.

Harpal Singh Cheema, mentioning CM Charanjit Singh Channi, tweeted, “How scared are you? Trying to silence the voices of the protesting unions by adopting such tactics shows your fear towards them. You are not ready to face them and listen to them. You only pretend to sympathize with those who are fighting for their rights. Very disgraceful.”

Order withdrawn after ruckus

Further, former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar tweeted, “This cannot be true. This is dishonesty and a mockery of democracy.” Following sharp reactions to the order, the IG’s office issued another letter on Thursday evening, stating that “the earlier letter is being withdrawn due to clerical error”.