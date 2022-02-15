Entertainment

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident, was an accused in the Red Fort violence case

Jaabi actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident on Tuesday. His car collided with a trolley.

New Delhi

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident on Tuesday. His car collided with a trolley on Kundli Manesar Highway near Delhi. The collision was so tremendous that the actor died. A woman was also in the car with Deep at the time of the accident. who have suffered serious injuries.

After the accident, Sidhu was taken to Kharkhoda Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Let us tell you that Sidhu’s name was also involved in the conspiracy to hoist the flag on the Red Fort on Republic Day. For which he was also arrested twice.

