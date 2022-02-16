Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in a road accident accused of 2021 red fort violence case | Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passes away

News oi – Trisha Gaur

The Punjabi industry is currently in mourning and mourning the sudden loss of one of its favorite stars. Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu passed away in a car accident on Tuesday night. During the accident, Deep was accompanied by his girlfriend who is now out of danger.

This accident happened on KMP Highway. Deep was in his white Scorpio and suddenly his car rammed into a parked truck. Most of the damage was done to the driver’s side which sank inside the truck.

Deep was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead as soon as he reached there. The Chief Minister of Punjab has condoled his death. Punjab minister Bhagwant Mann also consoled his family. Significantly, Deep Sidhu was an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case.

Deep Sidhu was arrested in February in connection with this case but was released on bail in April. In the Red Fort violence, some Sikh farmers, protesting the bill, took the car to the fort and tried to hoist their flag during the Republic Day parade.

Deep Sidhu was a social activist. Paying tribute to him, Amy Work wrote that we had just talked to you and we had planned a film together. Couldn’t even meet you.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 8:41 am [IST]