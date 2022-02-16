Entertainment

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in a road accident girlfriend describe reason behind Deep Sidhu death.

The driver absconded after the incident

The truck was from Rajasthan. The driver has fled after the incident. The driver of the vehicle has been identified. The police has registered an FIR regarding this matter. According to the police, Reena Rai’s life was saved due to the airbag. The airbag which was mounted on Deep’s side exploded. Deep was rushed to the hospital from the spot where he was declared brought dead.

Because of Valentine's Day Celebration

The speed of Deep’s vehicle is being estimated to be 100 to 120 kmph. Perhaps because of this the tire of Deep’s car burst. On January 13, Deep was staying at the Oberoi Hotel in Gurugram with his female friend. She had come to India from America to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Main accused in Red Fort violence

Significantly, Deep Sidhu was born on 2 April 1984. Apart from being a model, actor, he was also a farmer activist. He died in a road accident at the age of 37. Deep’s name came up the most in the Red Fort violence last year. Deep Sidhu was named after the main accused in the Red Fort violence on 26 January 2021.

In Punjab, Deep also formed an organization called Waris Punjab.

After absconding for several days, Deep surrendered before the police. He got bail a few days after going to jail. In Punjab, Deep has also formed an organization called Waris Punjab. At one time Deep Deol was also very close to the family. In the year 2019, during the Gurdaspur elections of Sunny Deol, his work was handled by Deep Sidhu.

