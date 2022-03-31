Education

Punjabi University: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said – I guarantee Punjabi University debt free

3 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Punjabi University: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said – I guarantee Punjabi University debt free
Written by admin
Punjabi University: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said – I guarantee Punjabi University debt free

Punjabi University: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said – I guarantee Punjabi University debt free

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that he was working to free the Punjabi University from debt so that it could regain its glory in higher education. “I promise to make Punjabi University debt free so that higher education in North India can regain its ancient glory,” Mann said.

He said that providing world class education to the students of the state was the priority of the Punjab government. Aiming to provide adequate opportunities to the youth of the state, Mann said, “All the pending issues of school and college teachers will be resolved soon. Our youth will have ample opportunities to showcase their potential and potential in the state.” They can become ideal citizens of the community. “

Reminiscing about his student life, Bhagwant Mann said that while studying in college, he used to come to participate in the Punjabi University Youth Festival. He has seen many ups and downs of victory and defeat. Mann has appealed to parents to give their children the freedom to choose their career. On the occasion, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hare assured that the government would extend all possible help to take PU forward in the field of education and sports. Renowned filmmaker Manmohan Singh, Punjabi actors Yograj Singh, Guggu Gill, Vijay Tandon, singers Mohammad Sadiq and Surinder Chhinda and film director Sumit Kang were honored at the event.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function at Punjabi University on Tuesday. Students and staff appreciated the Chief Minister’s announcement.

READ Also  Gate 2022: Objections to North Key can be reported from today, here's how to calculate the score - Gate 2022 Objection window will open Learn how to calculate Gate Score

IIM Hyderabad Interesting Facts: Learn some of the special things about IIM Ahmedabad that make it stand out

#Punjabi #University #Punjab #Chief #Minister #Bhagwant #Mann #guarantee #Punjabi #University #debt #free

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  neet mds result 2021 cum scorecard released on nbe.edu.in

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment