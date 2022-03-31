Punjabi University: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said – I guarantee Punjabi University debt free
He said that providing world class education to the students of the state was the priority of the Punjab government. Aiming to provide adequate opportunities to the youth of the state, Mann said, “All the pending issues of school and college teachers will be resolved soon. Our youth will have ample opportunities to showcase their potential and potential in the state.” They can become ideal citizens of the community. “
Reminiscing about his student life, Bhagwant Mann said that while studying in college, he used to come to participate in the Punjabi University Youth Festival. He has seen many ups and downs of victory and defeat. Mann has appealed to parents to give their children the freedom to choose their career. On the occasion, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hare assured that the government would extend all possible help to take PU forward in the field of education and sports. Renowned filmmaker Manmohan Singh, Punjabi actors Yograj Singh, Guggu Gill, Vijay Tandon, singers Mohammad Sadiq and Surinder Chhinda and film director Sumit Kang were honored at the event.
The Chief Minister was speaking at a function at Punjabi University on Tuesday. Students and staff appreciated the Chief Minister’s announcement.
