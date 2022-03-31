Punjabi University: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said – I guarantee Punjabi University debt free

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that he was working to free the Punjabi University from debt so that it could regain its glory in higher education. “I promise to make Punjabi University debt free so that higher education in North India can regain its ancient glory,” Mann said.

He said that providing world class education to the students of the state was the priority of the Punjab government. Aiming to provide adequate opportunities to the youth of the state, Mann said, “All the pending issues of school and college teachers will be resolved soon. Our youth will have ample opportunities to showcase their potential and potential in the state.” They can become ideal citizens of the community. “

Reminiscing about his student life, Bhagwant Mann said that while studying in college, he used to come to participate in the Punjabi University Youth Festival. He has seen many ups and downs of victory and defeat. Mann has appealed to parents to give their children the freedom to choose their career. On the occasion, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hare assured that the government would extend all possible help to take PU forward in the field of education and sports. Renowned filmmaker Manmohan Singh, Punjabi actors Yograj Singh, Guggu Gill, Vijay Tandon, singers Mohammad Sadiq and Surinder Chhinda and film director Sumit Kang were honored at the event.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function at Punjabi University on Tuesday. Students and staff appreciated the Chief Minister’s announcement.

READ Also Gate 2022: Objections to North Key can be reported from today, here's how to calculate the score - Gate 2022 Objection window will open Learn how to calculate Gate Score IIM Hyderabad Interesting Facts: Learn some of the special things about IIM Ahmedabad that make it stand out