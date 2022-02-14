Punjab’s MLA changed party 3 times in one and a half months, Kumar Vishwas compared Galileo, people are making such comments

In Punjab, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi has changed parties thrice in the last 45 days. Balwinder Singh is a Congress MLA from Hargovindpura assembly seat. Due to this, the name of Balwinder Singh Laddi is being discussed a lot. BJP in December, Congress in January, BJP again in February doing this, MLA Balwinder changed his party 3 times in 45 days i.e. one and a half months.

Popular poet Kumar Vishwas has also tweeted about Balwinder Singh Laddi. His tweet has become viral very fast. Kumar Vishwas has compared Balwinder Singh to Galileo in this tweet.

Journalist Akhilesh Sharma while giving the news of Balwinder Singh Laddi on social media wrote, ‘After almost 2000 years it has been proved again that the world is round. This extraordinary work was done by Balwinder Singh Laddi, MLA of Hargovindpur in Punjab. Laddi, who won the election on a Congress ticket, joined the BJP on December 28. Went back to Congress on 3rd January and today on 11th February again joined BJP.

Responding to this tweet of Akhilesh Sharma, Kumar Vishwas wrote, ‘Leo-Leo-Galileo’. With this reaction, Kumar Vishwas has also created a lot of emojis. His Tanjiya tweet is becoming very viral and social media users are also giving their reactions on it.

Leo-Leo-Galileo??????? https://t.co/RXt1suHcLL — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) February 13, 2022

Responding to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, a user wrote, ‘Yeh toh ringa ringa roses ho gaya’. So the other wrote, ‘Aayaram Gayaram’. Someone even paid the Nobel key for this MLA and wrote, ‘Sir, to demand him to get the Nobel Prize’. So while commenting on the same user wrote, ‘This is the beauty of India’s democracy’.

Let us inform that Balwinder Singh is an MLA from Hargovindpura assembly seat of Congress. Congress MLA first joined BJP, then returned to Congress after a few days and after that again joined BJP. Presently Balwinder Singh is in BJP.

Laddi first got a taste of power in the late 80s when Balwinder Singh was elected sarpanch of his village Shahbadpur, when militancy was at its peak. After the death of the village sarpanch, the village could not find his alternative, after which Balwinder Singh Laddi, a shopkeeper, emerged as a surprising alternative. After this, Balwinder emerged as a big name of Punjab Politics, making good relations with Captain Amarinder Singh.

