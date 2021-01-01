Punya Prasun Bajpai Jibe Arvind Kejriwal: Make CM till the age of 79 Bajpayee’s taunt on the advertisement of Kejriwal government, people also started taunting Taunt

Senior journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai has taken a jibe at the campaign and advertisement of the Kejriwal government and said that Arvind Kejriwal should be made CM till the age of 79. Bajpayee, sharing some of the advertisements of the AAP government from his official Twitter account, taunted, ‘Ghaab, Delhi World Class City by 2047. That is, win in the next 5 elections, make CM till the age of 79 and get campaigning on tax payer’s money from now on.

Reactions of many people are coming out on this post of Bajpayee. A user named Sunil Beniwal said- ‘The soft corner you have in your mind for Congress, we also see it and instead of selling false dreams, Kejriwal told the original target of 2047, then what is wrong in it? Or like Modi ji had to say that 100 smart cities are ready in 5 years! Then you think it’s real, don’t you?’

Funny….

Delhi world class city by 2047….

That is, win in the next 5 elections…

Make CM till the age of 79..

And get publicity on tax payer money from now on… pic.twitter.com/5l4kK3BVKn — punya prasun bajpai (@ppbajpai) August 4, 2021

A user named Ashok said- ‘Even after making everything free, the Delhi government is in profit. Is there any government that can say this?’ A user named Anant wrote- ‘Arvind Kejriwal, another name of struggle.’

A user named Ravi said- ‘Tell them, don’t fall behind number 1. Whatever are the common needs, the same facility should be made available to the common people without any hindrance. There is no need to see Delhi alone, the whole country should be seen. If normal facility is available in Delhi then fix other state, not…..

A user named Pramod said – ‘Delhi’s crime rate, poverty, unemployment, death due to epidemic, education, hunger, which is the area of ​​​​Delhi government, should also be promoted. Then Kejriwal ji will be able to make Delhi world class.

Let us tell you that a few days ago information came to the fore under the Right to Information (RTI), in which it was said that the Delhi government spent about Rs 14.56 crore on advertisements from February 10 to May 11. Opposition parties are attacking AAP and Kejriwal for this.





