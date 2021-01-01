Punya Prasun Bajpai raised question over not giving Bharat Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Users started giving such reaction Punya Prasun Bajpayee asked a question, got such answers

Years later, the Indian men’s hockey team has won a medal (bronze medal) in the Tokyo Olympics. In the midst of this victory, the Narendra Modi government at the Center changed the name of India’s highest sports award from ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award’. ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ been done. A debate broke out over the name change. Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley The names of the stadiums named after him should also be changed. Now senior journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai has questioned Dhyan Chand not being given Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

He tweeted from his official Twitter handle, ‘Is it even possible…if you can’t give Bharat Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand, then give Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand?’

Major Dhyan Chand was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third highest civilian award, in the year 1956. Some time back a demand arose that he should be awarded the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding contribution to sports. There was a lot of discussion and debate on this but he could not get the Bharat Ratna. Bharat Ratna is given for outstanding contribution in art, literature, science, public service and sports.

However, this demand of Punya Prasun Bajpai is getting mixed response from Twitter users. A user named Anuj Kumar wrote, ‘This can also be done under cheap politics, because there is such a thing, it is possible.’ A user named Vivek Singh wrote, ‘90% of the country was transferred to Rajiv, Nehru, no one had any objection. But when the Khel Ratna award was held in the name of Major Dhyan Chand, journalists like you fell asleep.

A user named Deepa writes, ‘When Congress was in power, how many times did you ask for Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand from the government?’ A user named Devendran Pillai wrote, ‘Babu ji, only Congress is responsible for this. Ignored the one who had to give Bharat Ratna and started awarding in the name of those who did nothing in the game.

A user named Joshua replied to Bajpai, ‘The atmosphere was created as if no award is given in the name of Dhyan Chand ji in this country. In fact, they had to create a delusional discourse so that they could hide their failure.





