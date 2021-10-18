Punya Prasun Bajpai Taunt PM Modi On Petrol Diesel Price Rate, Global Hunger Index: Government 5 kg of free food grains were saved otherwise Somalis would have been hungry then people started making such comments – 5 kg of free grain saved otherwise Somalis would be hungry

Journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai has made some posts on social media regarding the ever-increasing petrol and diesel prices in the country. Punya Prasun Bajpayee is seen targeting the Modi government on the post. In his first tweet, Punya Prasun Bajpai said – ‘5 kg of free food grains saved, otherwise Somalis would be hungry.’

In his next post, Bajpai said- ‘Tomato beats petrol-diesel, petrol-diesel has defeated dollar to dollar, rupee to life’. Taking a dig at PM Modi, Bajpai said- ‘Rename 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to 7, Royal Street’.

Seeing the post of Punya Prasun Bajpayee, many people started reacting. Congress leader Rohit Jhaliwal said- ‘Two main achievements of the government- ‘Dearness hit – unemployment brimming.’ A user named Amin Pathan said- ‘The country’s mistake is the lotus flower.’ A user named Yogendra Bhadauria said- ‘Babu ji could reach Sindhu border there or not?’

A user named PK Sharma said- ‘They snatch bites from our mouths, print advertisements of distributing free food grains, sir, are very kind hearts, our money is a waste in our world.’ A comment came from the account named Singh – ‘We should be thankful for the mid-day meal too. Dr. Manmohan Singh’s government had done so much otherwise we would have been left, sir. A comment came from an account named Justin James- ‘Hunger doesn’t hurt, sir, five kilos of grain seems to be distributed, don’t distribute it.’

Let us tell you, recently the list of Global Hunger Index ie Global Hunger Index 2021 was also released. In which it was revealed that India’s rank in this list is also behind neighboring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. India ranks 101st out of 116 countries in this list.

It has been revealed in this list that India is also included in 31 countries where the problem of hunger is considered very serious. After the release of this list, the Modi government is being surrounded on social media.