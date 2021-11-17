Punya Prasun Bajpai Taunted Manish Sisodia As He Said Delhi Per Cabita Would Be Like Singapore Till 2047

Manish Sisodia said in the virtual meeting that by 2047, Delhi’s per capita income will be as much as Singapore. Punya Prasun Bajpayee has taken a jibe at his words.

In a virtual meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi’s growth rate has reached 11 to 12 percent in the last six years. Along with this, he said that the per capita income in Delhi is three times more than that of the whole country and the government aims that by the year 2047, the per capita income of Delhi will be as much as the per capita income of Singapore. On this matter of Manish Sisodia, now famous journalist Punya Prasoon Bajpai has taunted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also tweeted in this regard, retweeting which Punya Prasun Bajpai questioned that by then what would be the per capita income of Singapore. He wrote, “Can anyone tell what will be the per capita income of Singapore by the year 2047.” Punya Prasoon Bajpayee’s tweet about Manish Sisodia is becoming very viral.

Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Punya Prasoon Bajpayee. A user named Amarnath Kumar wrote, “Then India’s situation will be below perspective. It is very easy to make a speech by making Delhi hell.” A user named Haider wrote, “As much work has been done in Delhi, as much work has not been done.”

Can anyone tell…

What will be Singapore’s per capita income in 2047.. https://t.co/olI1FfpNxy — punya prasun bajpai (@ppbajpai) November 17, 2021

Responding to Punya Prasoon Bajpayee’s tweet, a user named Arvind Kumar wrote, “There are two ways to do this. First, make Delhi’s per capita income the same as Singapore’s per capita income in the year 2047, or make Singapore’s per capita income the same as Delhi’s per capita income in 2047. During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister informed that a large scale work is being done on health facilities in Delhi, as well as hospitals are being opened on government land.

Let us inform that earlier Punya Prasoon Bajpai had also taunted about the increasing pollution in Delhi. He wrote in the tweet, “Change the definition of development or shift the capital to Delhi. There will be freedom from pollution.”