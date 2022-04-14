Puppies stolen at gunpoint in DC; police offering $10k reward for information leading to 4 suspects



At least four suspected robbers stole two puppies at gunpoint from their owners in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is offering a 10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Puppy owner Abby Save is offering $ 5,000 for information stolen from his Australian Shepherd, Pablo, and has asked the Twitter community to “keep an eye on Craigslist and Facebook” for a possible list of dogs.

“[O]Your puppy Pablo was snatched from us at gunpoint outside CVS on 8th Street this afternoon, “Save said in a tweet on Wednesday.” He has a blue eye and is 11 weeks old. The robbers will probably try to sell him; Please keep an eye on Craigslist and Facebook. We are devastated. “

Save’s post has gone viral as thousands of people have expressed outrage over the incident and offered their support to find Pablo.

Twitter user Jane Kaufmann shared information about another 1-year-old puppy named Bruno who was robbed at gunpoint from his owner in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue NW on Wednesday.

“Bruno is not my puppy, but a favorite part of the #BrightwoodPark family living nearby. Thank you for helping me out!” He tweeted.

Police on Wednesday released information about at least four suspects who were wanted on Wednesday for a total of four gun-related incidents, including three armed robberies and one assault with a weapon.

The suspects were driving a gray Audi 4dr, according to an incident report obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

In an armed robbery involving Pablo at 8th St. outside a CVS, four suspects get out of the car, approach the victim, Pablo’s owner, pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at him and demanding his cellphone and puppy.

The four suspects then entered the Audi and fled the scene.

In the incident involving Bruno, Victim told police he was taking his dog to Kansas Avenue when he saw a suspicious vehicle driving twice around the block. He then heard a suspect shout, “Hey,” and he and three other suspects demanded to get out of their car and “hand over his dog and phone” to the victim.

A second suspect took the victim’s wallet out of his pocket and a third suspect used a “handgun” at the victim. The four suspects got into the car and fled.

The suspects are also being sought for asking for shoes from two victims sitting outside an installation near Noma-Gallaudet metro station around 7pm. According to an incident report, one victim was able to escape inside the organization.

Additionally, Rhode Island is looking for at least three of the four suspects to shoot two victims in Northeast DC between Avenue and 4th St. NE. Witnesses said the three suspects approached the victims in a “dark-colored vehicle” and, according to a police report, rolled down windows and fired shots before fleeing the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone about the incident to call (202) 727-9099 or send your tip to the department’s text tip line at 50411.

The MPD is offering a reward of up to 10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.