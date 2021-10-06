Purchases from rich countries exacerbate vaccine shortages in Latin America, says WHO
A World Health Organization official said on Wednesday that the United Nations-backed vaccine program would fail to meet its target of delivering doses in Latin America and the Caribbean this year, as wealthy countries that pay more for the shots take up most of the supply. are buying. .
The global COVAX program, the primary source of COVID vaccines for much of the world, aims to provide Latin American and Caribbean countries with enough doses to vaccinate 20 percent of their population this year. But most countries have only received about 30 percent of the supplies contracted through Covax, said Dr. Assistant Director of the Pan American Health Organization, a division of the WHO. Jarbas Barbosa said.
“Manufacturers are not prioritizing delivery to the Covax mechanism,” Dr. Barbosa said at a news conference. “They continue to prioritize their bilateral agreements because vaccines are more expensive in these bilateral agreements.”
Rich countries have outpaced the rest of the world in vaccination rates, and continue to buy doses as demand for booster shots grows. The WHO said last week that only nine of Africa’s 54 countries had achieved the target of immunizing 10 percent of their people by the end of September.
India’s ban on the export of vaccines has contributed to delays in delivering shots to other parts of the world. India, the world’s largest drug producer, imposed a ban in May for lagging behind in domestic vaccinations, but recently said it would lift the ban this month, as production expands and its own vaccination program picks up pace.
Covax is focusing on the delivery of vaccines to countries that have so far vaccinated less than 10 percent of their population. In the Americas, which includes Jamaica, Nicaragua and Haiti.
With the Covax program faltering, the Pan American Health Organization has struck separate deals to buy millions of vaccine doses from China’s SinoPharm and Sinovac, as well as AstraZeneca. But those agreements still fall short of meeting the need.
About 37 percent of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean has been fully vaccinated, but access has been very uneven in this area; Cuba, Chile and Uruguay are among the most vaccinated countries in the world.
PAHO Director Dr. Carissa F. “We urge countries with surplus doses to share with countries in their region where they can have a life-saving effect,” Etienne said.
#Purchases #rich #countries #exacerbate #vaccine #shortages #Latin #America
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.