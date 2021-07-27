Purdue Pharma’s Creditors Overwhelmingly Endorse Bankruptcy Plan

Neither the company nor the Sacklers would admit wrongdoing in these lawsuits.

Over the past two decades, more than 500,000 people in the United States have died from prescription and illegal opioid overdoses, including a record annual number in 2020. Purdue, widely believed to have helped ignite the problem by downplaying OxyContin’s addictive potential and aggressively marketing the drug with deceptive campaigns, pleaded guilty to two separate Justice Department investigations.

For the complex plan to take effect, Judge Robert Drain of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York must approve, a decision long overdue and made even more likely by the full results of the creditors vote. Purdue has said it will release the final vote tally on August 2, a week before a hearing in which final objections will be expressed, but the company does not expect those results to change significantly. The judge is expected to rule shortly after.

Although a handful of states have filed objections to the plan, as has the Justice Department, these efforts appear unlikely to derail proceedings. Earlier this month, attorneys general in 15 states that had been among the most vocal opponents, including Massachusetts and New York, said they had negotiated new terms that made the plan more palatable and now supported the plan.

Among the new things the States and Purdue came to in mediation was a company agreement to post more than 30 million documents to a public repository, including private communications with attorneys. These documents should reveal the full story of the company’s and the Sacklers’ involvement in the sale of OxyContin.

The Sacklers, long known for their philanthropy in the arts, would waive future naming rights to any institutions they donate to until their opioid settlement contributions are paid in full.