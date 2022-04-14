Purdue University campus police release footage of student arrest that sparked outrage



Purdue University has released body camera footage showing a campus police officer arresting a student on February 4 in an incident that has sparked outrage across social media.

Student Adonis Toggle posted an initial video of his girlfriend taking an Instagram post in February showing Purdue University Campus Police (PUCP) officer John Cell pinning Toggle to the ground on a snow shore while he and his girlfriend begged him to stop.

The university also released a 911 call that led to an arrest where someone on campus reported “a couple … really screaming” with a man standing outside a car parked near a university building and a woman sitting inside the car.

Newly released footage from Selk’s body camera shows the whole incident from the moment the police arrived at the scene and the moment they left. In the video, Toggle is heard telling the officer that he has his girlfriend’s phone and wallet because “she’s not listening,” and he was “trying to get her attention.”

“Okay, here’s the deal. Get in the back of the car. I once asked you nicely,” Selke said in a blipped video obtained by Gadget Clock Digital via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Things escalated quickly when the officer told Toggle to put his hand behind his back and told Toggle’s girlfriend something that had been corrected. Then Toggle repeatedly tells the officer, “Don’t talk to him like that,” then, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

The cell then pinned the toggle in the snowbank when the student and his girlfriend repeatedly called the officer “stop” and “name”. Both the student and his girlfriend are in significant pain and the girlfriend informs the officer that she is recording.

“I can’t do anything,” the girlfriend was heard to say. “You’re hitting him!”

Additional officers arrived at the scene and told Cell to “stop resisting.” Toggle stays on the ground for a few minutes when police handcuff him before helping him get off the ground.

The footage was released after a special prosecutor in the case decided not to frame charges. Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, as well as Tuggle, Purdue Board of Trustees, Purdue University Police Department and Cell have reached an agreement to jointly take steps to ensure similar incidents do not occur on campus, a press release said. .

“First of all, we understand and respect the prosecutor’s decision and are pleased with his tolerance for not proceeding with the charges against Adonis. Daniels said in a statement. “We acknowledge that this is a result that no member of the Purdue community should expect in light of our high aspirations for community policing in Purdue, whose primary goal is to ensure a safe and positive experience for our students on campus.”

The University President continues: “We deeply regret what happened, and we are grateful for the patience of our community as we, Adonis, along with Officer John Selke and their families, worked to better understand what happened that night and to reconcile them.” The party involved in the incident. “

Cellke and Toggle also issued personal statements following the prosecutor’s decision.

“I apologize for the impact of my actions on the night of February 4, 2022,” Cell said. “I have personally spoken to Adonis and his mother, Mrs. Cornelia Dawson. I sincerely apologize to them. I fully acknowledge how my actions and the images of this event have called into question the security and rights of the black community in Purdue. I am very sorry for that.”

Tuggle said he was “grateful” for the leadership in Purdue and the “support” he had received in the weeks since the incident.

“I recently had the opportunity to meet with Officer Selk and learn more about his background and his family and to understand his own personal history and service in the Army and as a PUPD officer,” he said. “We had a fruitful conversation, and I am committed to working with him, to create a positive path with the Purdue Police, my fellow students and the wider university community.”