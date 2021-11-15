PURE Etrance Neo electric scooter 120km range in a single charge and the price is less than 80 thousand

The scooter of PURE Electric Company is Etrance Neo. In which many special features are being given, it gives a range of 120KM in a single charge, that is, you can complete a journey of 120 km by charging it once.

Keeping in view the demand for electric scooters in India, companies are launching e-scooters one after the other with different range and attractive features. There are many scooters that are in the budget as well as give good range in a single charge. One such scooter from PURE Electric Company is Etrance Neo. In which many special features are being given, it gives a range of 120KM in a single charge, that is, you can complete a journey of 120 km by charging it once.

ETRANCE NEO is the new electric scooter from PURE EV. The company had earlier launched the ETRANCE Plus e-scooter. The company claims that it makes it absolutely comfortable on Indian roads. The company says that with this aerodynamic design and dashing look, the scooter makes daily commute easy.

Features of Etrance Neo

PURE Etrance Neo price in India is Rs.78,999. This electric scooter is available in five to six color variants. ETrance NEO travels for 90 to 120 kms at a speed of 60KMPH. Its battery capacity is given 60V 2.5 KWh, its tire comes with front disc and back drum system. Smart lock, LED headlamp, portable charger and mobile charging system have been given in this scooter. Along with this, 2.5 KWH Ultra Performance Cell has also been given in it. Its comfortable seat makes the journey easier. It can bear 150 KG load at a time.

Read also: This decision of the government will benefit crores of investors! Now it will be easy to claim old investment

Features of Etrance Plus

Talking about the specialty of Etrance Plus of the PURE EV company, it gives a range of 85 kms on a single charge with a top speed of 25KMPH. Its price in India is Rs 67,999. It takes four to five hours to fully charge it. It also has a battery capacity of 60V 2.5 KWh. It can bear a load of 120 kg.