‘Pure joy’: Girl tricks parents into reading acceptance letter to optometry school, viral video delights all

Who will be higher cheerleaders than our parents, who all the time have our backs and are rooting for us. Now, a candy video of a desi couple celebrating their daughter’s admission to a prestigious college is melting hearts on-line.

Gurjiv Kaur from California stunned her parents just lately when she tricked them into reading her acceptance letter to an optometry faculty. She handed them the letter, asking them to learn a ‘tongue tornado’. In actuality, nonetheless, it was a affirmation that she had aced her interview.

The 22-year-old woman determined to movie her dad or mum’s response and he or she wasn’t upset. Their sheer pleasure and pleasure have left an important impression on folks across the globe. “So I informed my parents we have been making a video for additional credit score however what they really learn was my first acceptance into optometry faculty,” she wrote within the tweet explaining the video.

Examine the video out right here:

“Oh my god, that is unbelievable,” her father exclaims within the video, earlier than proudly reading his daughter’s acceptance to the Rosenberg College of Optometry on the College of The Incarnate Phrase (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas. “What! You simply had your interview immediately,” the mom is heard saying disbelievingly, including “you’re kidding”.

The ecstatic father learn out the letter in pleasure and even pressured on the comma after his daughter’s identify leaving all in splits on-line. Being a sport, the woman even modified her Twitter identify to Gurjiv comma!

Because the video went viral amassing almost 9 million views, the college too joined the bandwagon to congratulate their latest optometry pupil and welcome her. Reacting to the joyful video UIW tweeted, “We’re not crying, you’re crying.”

Kaur informed TODAY that she had seen movies of kids stunning their parents with acceptance letters, however by no means anticipated her particular second would go viral. “I positively didn’t anticipate it to go that massive,” she mentioned, including that her father has since learn the letter a number of instances and has practised how to say the phrase optometry. “I’m actually glad that lots of people discovered pleasure in seeing my parents’ response. It made them so completely satisfied.”

“Once we admit college students to our applications, we hope for reactions similar to this,” Dr Thomas M. Evans, UIW president, informed the information outlet.

Individuals on social media too have been deeply moved by the parents’ response and showered love on the household saying they all might relate to their happiness. Wishing the younger pupil all one of the best for her future endeavours, netizens congratulated her for making her parents proud.


