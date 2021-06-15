‘Pure joy’: Girl tricks parents into reading acceptance letter to optometry school, viral video delights all

‘Pure pleasure’: Girl tricks parents into reading acceptance letter to optometry faculty, viral video delights all



Who will be higher cheerleaders than our parents, who all the time have our backs and are rooting for us. Now, a candy video of a desi couple celebrating their daughter’s admission to a prestigious college is melting hearts on-line.

Gurjiv Kaur from California stunned her parents just lately when she tricked them into reading her acceptance letter to an optometry faculty. She handed them the letter, asking them to learn a ‘tongue tornado’. In actuality, nonetheless, it was a affirmation that she had aced her interview.

The 22-year-old woman determined to movie her dad or mum’s response and he or she wasn’t upset. Their sheer pleasure and pleasure have left an important impression on folks across the globe. “So I informed my parents we have been making a video for additional credit score however what they really learn was my first acceptance into optometry faculty,” she wrote within the tweet explaining the video.

Examine the video out right here:

so i informed my parents we have been making a video for additional credit score however what they really learn was my first acceptance into optometry faculty pic.twitter.com/zjTbcWnuXn — gurjiv, (@jeeeverz) May 19, 2021

“Oh my god, that is unbelievable,” her father exclaims within the video, earlier than proudly reading his daughter’s acceptance to the Rosenberg College of Optometry on the College of The Incarnate Phrase (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas. “What! You simply had your interview immediately,” the mom is heard saying disbelievingly, including “you’re kidding”.

The ecstatic father learn out the letter in pleasure and even pressured on the comma after his daughter’s identify leaving all in splits on-line. Being a sport, the woman even modified her Twitter identify to Gurjiv comma!

Because the video went viral amassing almost 9 million views, the college too joined the bandwagon to congratulate their latest optometry pupil and welcome her. Reacting to the joyful video UIW tweeted, “We’re not crying, you’re crying.”

🥲🥲🥲 We’re not crying, you’re crying! Welcome to the UIW household, Gurjiv (and parents)! ❤️ https://t.co/aamYxxQNqb — UIW (@uiwcardinals) May 19, 2021

Kaur informed TODAY that she had seen movies of kids stunning their parents with acceptance letters, however by no means anticipated her particular second would go viral. “I positively didn’t anticipate it to go that massive,” she mentioned, including that her father has since learn the letter a number of instances and has practised how to say the phrase optometry. “I’m actually glad that lots of people discovered pleasure in seeing my parents’ response. It made them so completely satisfied.”

“Once we admit college students to our applications, we hope for reactions similar to this,” Dr Thomas M. Evans, UIW president, informed the information outlet.

Individuals on social media too have been deeply moved by the parents’ response and showered love on the household saying they all might relate to their happiness. Wishing the younger pupil all one of the best for her future endeavours, netizens congratulated her for making her parents proud.

Pure pleasure. Additionally proud parents. Congrats @jeeeverz https://t.co/n7dbU95p6V — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) May 20, 2021

Escape the tissues… https://t.co/MeWp8pVQFO — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 20, 2021

it’s the “comma” that did it for me 😭 https://t.co/zhLAEWMdKg — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) May 20, 2021

There may be a lot magnificence right here….. 💜😭 https://t.co/Uq1mcAxMc8 — Nelba Márquez-Greene, LMFT (@Nelba_MG) May 20, 2021

Not gonna lie, this made me cry. Seeing the moments of immigrant parents like this make my day. https://t.co/9Wolc8XiQK — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) May 19, 2021

Watch this and share the parental pleasure. If you happen to’re a dad or mum whose children aren’t so little anymore, you’re sure to recall the sensation . . . and smile 😃 https://t.co/dpsBlBKlR6 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 20, 2021

What extra might you need from life than household who take such unabashed pleasure in your success? https://t.co/aua1z1NqEq — Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorva_nyc) May 20, 2021

We would like to hear your dad learn the entire letter!!! — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) May 19, 2021

thank goodness you’re going to optometry faculty trigger one thing’s incorrect with my eyes after watching this. my shit is LEAKING 😭 — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 20, 2021

I’m so glad you posted this I wanted a reminder that there’s nonetheless candy in world — Shannel Pittman (@ElectShannel) May 19, 2021

So completely satisfied for you 🎉❤️

All one of the best pic.twitter.com/hQlgZK1IPE — bentpink (@bentpink) May 19, 2021

“Let me learn this”.. that’s epic!! Each so proud and completely satisfied for his or her daughter’s achievement 🤩🤩 .. pic.twitter.com/Fk8xh7NNWg — Pooran Dewari (@genes_edinburgh) May 19, 2021

Large congratulations, Gurjiv! I can’t cease watching this! Your parents response is fantastic, and your dad! Your dad reading out the letter is so lovely ❤️❤️❤️ — Lisa Lindqvist (@lisa_lindqvist) May 19, 2021

Oh no! I used to be already crying with pleasure after which I noticed you’d modified your show identify to “gurjiv comma” and now this isn’t good for my workday 😂 Congrats, and that is wonderful! — Nigel Banyard (@DoccyUK) May 19, 2021

this makes me so completely satisfied. i misplaced my dad somewhat over a yr in the past (I’m means older than you) and i’ll miss moments like this. congrats to you and your loved ones! -a random singh — string (@propjoesays) May 19, 2021

Omg, I wanted to see this immediately. Your parents are so proud and your father’s reading of the letter truly made me cry. I can FEEL how proud they’re and the way a lot love they’ve for you. Congratulations. Hug your parents for these of us that may’t hug ours. — Joe LaMuraglia (@Joe_LaMuraglia) May 19, 2021