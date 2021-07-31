‘Purge’ Movie Shooting: 2 Dead in Random Attack, Officials Say
A second person died on Saturday after being shot during a screening of “The Forever Purge,” a film about lawlessness and murder, in a California theater in what authorities called a “random attack, not provoked “.
Anthony Barajas, 19, and Rylee Goodrich, 18, were each shot in the head at a movie theater in Corona, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles, on Monday, the County Attorney’s Office said. Riverside.
Police said Mr Barajas and Ms Goodrich were together, attending a screening of “The Forever Purge,” which tells the story of “members of an underground movement” who “are no longer satisfied with an annual night lawlessness and murder, ”according to a synopsis.
The killers in the film “decide to overtake America with an endless campaign of chaos and massacres.” This is the fifth installment in a film franchise that began with “The Purge” in 2013.
Theater workers cleaning the auditorium after the film ended found Mr Barajas and Ms Goodrich with gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Ms Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Barajas was taken to hospital, where he was placed on life support, authorities said. Mr Barajas died on Saturday, police said.
Mr. Barajas was well known on TikTok, where he posted lip-syncing videos, skits and interviews with strangers. He had over 960,000 subscribers, some of whom used the hashtag #ripanthony and # pray4anthony in posts about him.
Malik Earnest, his friend, wrote on Twitter that Mr. Barajas was “taken on a” march of honor “where he would ultimately donate his organs so that others could live.”
“I want to thank everyone who raised Anthony in prayer,” Mr. Earnest wrote. “The injuries to his brain were irreparable. “
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement Friday that Joseph Jimenez, 20, had been charged, among other counts, with murder and attempted murder.
Authorities said they were not revealing the motive for the shooting and that there did not appear to be any connection between Mr Jimenez and Mr Barajas and Ms Goodrich.
“Based on the evidence provided to our office, this appears to be a random and unprovoked attack,” the statement said.
Police said testimonies led them to Mr Jimenez, who was arrested on Tuesday evening. Detectives served a search warrant at his home in El Cerrito, Calif., And recovered a gun and other evidence related to the shooting, police said.
The Regal Edwards Corona Crossings Theater was closed on Saturday and theater officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The site is expected to open on Sunday, its website said.
