‘Purge’ Movie Shooting: 2 Dead in Random Attack, Officials Say

A second person died on Saturday after being shot during a screening of “The Forever Purge,” a film about lawlessness and murder, in a California theater in what authorities called a “random attack, not provoked “.

Anthony Barajas, 19, and Rylee Goodrich, 18, were each shot in the head at a movie theater in Corona, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles, on Monday, the County Attorney’s Office said. Riverside.

Police said Mr Barajas and Ms Goodrich were together, attending a screening of “The Forever Purge,” which tells the story of “members of an underground movement” who “are no longer satisfied with an annual night lawlessness and murder, ”according to a synopsis.

The killers in the film “decide to overtake America with an endless campaign of chaos and massacres.” This is the fifth installment in a film franchise that began with “The Purge” in 2013.