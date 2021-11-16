Purna Sundari Madurai: Purna Sundari lost her sight at the age of five

IAS Purna Sundari: Who says you can’t make your dreams come true? It is a fact that big dreams can be fulfilled only by overcoming big difficulties. Here we are talking about Purna Sundari from Tamil Nadu, who lost her sight at the age of 5. But despite this, he did not compromise on his career and dreams, finishing 286th in the 2019 UPSC Civil Services Exam. Let’s find out what was their journey from hard work to reaching heights (success story).



He lost his sight at the age of 5

Purna Sundari had studied like a normal child for 5 years, but after that she lost her sight. After a while, he lost sight of both his eyes. But he did not compromise on his dreams. Purna Sundari worked hard to pursue her dreams and her hard work paid off. Even though his vision was gone, he inspired everyone by passing UPSC.

Passed UPSC exam in 4th attempt

It often happens that candidates appearing for UPSC exams cannot pass the exam in the first or second attempt, then they get frustrated. However, Purna Sundari had achieved this rank in the fourth attempt. He is of the opinion that we should learn from them and avoid repeating those mistakes without getting exhausted by our mistakes. Purna Sundari faced a very bad situation and passed the UPSC exam with perseverance in her fourth attempt. He says his parents were always with him and inspired him to fulfill his dreams.

Thus Purna Sundari fully prepared for the exam

Purna Sundari had prepared for UPSC exam for full 5 years. He says he used the audio format to create the study material and thus did the whole study. Not only that, Purna Sundari said, she took the help of speaking software from the laptop, which helped her to remember the subject. Purna Sundari’s parents used to read her books and her superiors also supported her a lot.

Dreamed of becoming an IAS officer

It often appears that students are sometimes confused about their dreams, but Purna Sundari was completely clear about her dreams. Purna Sundari had dreamed of passing UPSC since class 11th and she has been preparing for it ever since. Purna Sundari wanted to work in the fields of health, education and women empowerment. After all, after hard work and dedication, he passed UPSC and got 286th position. Purna Sundari’s father is a sales executive and her mother is a housewife.