Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie and fiancée Dana Stephensen enjoy a stroll with their twin daughters

The Wiggles’ Lachlan Gillespie and his fiancée Dana Stephensen loved a relaxed stroll with their eight-month-old twins Lulu and Lottie in Sydney on Sunday.

The loved-up couple, who introduced their engagement in April final 12 months, had been all smiles as they stepped out with their daughters.

Lachlan, 35, dressed casually in denims, a long-sleeve flannel shirt and sneakers as he pushed Lulu and Lottie in a stroller.

The kids’s entertainer additionally wore a cap and sipped on a take-away espresso after visiting a native café.

Dana, 35, stored heat in a inexperienced jumper, a brown puffer vest and black trackpants.

The ballet dancer completed off her ensemble with black boots as she chatted to her husband-to-be.

Lachlan and Dana shocked everybody once they introduced the arrival of their twins in September.

The Wiggles star wrote on Instagram: ‘Oh Lulu and Lottie, your mummy and daddy love you with all we’ve got – you might be each so stunning – and I might like to sing to you each endlessly.’

Neither Lachlan nor Dana had given any indication they had been anticipating a little one, not to mention twins, that means followers had been fully floored by the information.

The couple introduced their engagement final April.

‘On Thursday evening, Dana requested me to marry her at house underneath a fairy gentle sky and a very excited little boy in a stunning bow tie,’ Lachlan informed his social media followers on the time, referring to Dana’s five-year-old son Jasper from a earlier relationship.

Dana was beforehand married to Melbourne photographer Michael Kai, with whom she shares her four-year-old son Jasper.

In the meantime, Lachlan separated from his Wiggles bandmate Emma Watkins (a.ok.a. The Yellow Wiggle) in August 2018, after two years of marriage.

Emma has since moved on with guitarist Oliver Brian.

