Purvanchal Express Highway will be built in 22 and a half thousand crores from 9 districts, know what facilities will be available to the passengers? Purvanchal Express Highway is over 300km and have six lanes: Know all about this Expressway

It starts from village Chaudasarai, District Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Haidaria located on National Highway No. 31, 18 km east of UP-Bihar border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway today (November 16, 2021). This program will be held at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh around 1.30 pm.

Purvanchal Expressway will pass through nine districts. Its length is 340.824 km.

The expressway is currently six lanes wide, which can be expanded to eight lanes in future. The expressway, built at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, will boost the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

The expressway will have 22 flyovers, seven railway over bridges (ROBs), seven major bridges, 114 minor bridges, six toll plazas, 45 vehicular underpasses (VUPs), 139 light VUPs, 87 pedestrian underpasses and 525 box culverts.

The new expressway will also have CNG stations, electric recharge stations for trains and will be linked to the Defense Corridor via the Agra and Bundelkhand Expressways. The expressway has been designed for vehicular movement at a speed of 120 kmph, but the speed has been fixed at 100 kmph.