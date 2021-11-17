Purvanchal Expressway: Baba to go CM Yogi was seen walking behind PM Modi’s car and said former IAS; Congress leader Taunt this is picture of 2022

This picture of CM Yogi Adityanath is becoming very viral on social media. Journalist Rohini Singh took a jibe at this picture of CM Yogi walking behind PM Modi’s car and said- ‘Where are you going alone alone, take us with you wherever you are going’.

During the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway, CM Yogi was seen walking behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s car. It is seen in the viral video that the PM is sitting in his car, with all the security personnel around him, while CM Yogi is walking behind. Samajwadi Party and Congress party, including former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, have taunted the Chief Minister while sharing this video.

On this viral video of CM Yogi Adityanath on social media, journalist Rohini Singh said- ‘Where are you going alone alone, take us with you wherever you are going.’ While taking a jibe at this picture of CM Yogi walking behind PM Modi’s car, former retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh jokingly said – ‘He kept running back helpless. Why after all?’ On another post, the former IAS said- ‘Baba to foot ho gaya’. Congress leader Srinivas Biwi said- ‘A picture of 2022…’

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh also made a tweet in which he wrote in a sarcastic manner – ‘Yogi ji’s enthusiasm was worth seeing today. Had the Prime Minister’s car kept running, Yogi ji would have reached Ghazipur on foot. Where was the dignity of the post of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and where did it reach. Say, taking weapons from the security personnel, he did not himself get posted in security. IP Singh also retweeted a user’s comment, which read – ‘Modiji will leave Yogiji alone on the highway one day like this again’.

He did another post in which IP Singh said for CM Yogi- ‘So much insult to Pahari Thakurs? Not by Gujarati leaders…No. Uttarakhandi will not forgive this. A woman named Sushmita Majumdar wrote- ‘Modiji will leave Yogiji alone on the highway one day like this again.’

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav also took a dig at this picture of UP CM and said- ‘You have given a good stitch of our hospitality. You have ‘walked’ us before the public. We passed through these roads feeling helpless.

Seeing this post, a user named Yogesh Meena wrote – ‘Only understand this, the matter is messed up sir.’ A user named Amar Yadav said- ‘Greed for the chair, whose name is Yogi, running for the chair.’ Vikas Singh wrote- ‘The view of the extinguished Chilam.’ A user named Om Meshwari said- ‘I think in 2024, after removing Modi ji, Babaji will be declared as the PM candidate. The desire of the devotees is now more Yogi than Modi. Let us inform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur on Tuesday.