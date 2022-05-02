Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile



The planes take off almost daily from Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base – carrying C-17s loaded with javelins, stingers, howitzers and other supplies to Eastern Europe to replenish Ukraine’s military in the war against Russia.

The game-changing effects of these weapons are exactly what President Joe Biden hopes to spotlight when he visits a Lockheed Martin plant in Alabama on Tuesday to develop portable javelin anti-tank weapons that have played a key role in Ukraine.

But Biden’s visit also draws attention to a growing concern as the war draws to a close: could the United States maintain a healthy arms embargo on Ukraine in the event of a new conflict with North Korea, Iran or North Korea? Somewhere else?

According to Mark Kansian, a senior adviser at the International Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States has already supplied about 7,000 javelins, some of which were distributed during the Trump administration, about one-third of its stockpile in Ukraine. Security program. The Biden administration says it has promised to send about 5,500 to Ukraine since the Russian invasion more than two months ago.

Analysts also estimate that the United States has sent about a quarter of its shoulder-fired Stinger missiles to Ukraine. Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies, told investors during a quarterly call last week that his company, which makes weapons systems, would not be able to increase production until next year due to a shortage of equipment.

“Could this be a problem? The short answer is, ‘Probably, yes,'” said Kansian, a retired Marine Colonel and former Pentagon budget expert, former government expert on war funding and procurement.

He noted that production of both weapons systems has been limited to Stinger and Javelin where “we are seeing the most significant inventory problems” and in recent years.

The Russian aggression provides a huge opportunity for the US and European defense industries to increase profits, as lawmakers from Washington to Warsaw are keen to increase defense spending in response to the Russian aggression. Defense contractors, however, face the same supply chain and labor deficit challenges that other manufacturers face, and some others that are specific to the industry.

Even before Russia’s February 24 attack, military spending in the United States and around the world continues to rise. Biden’s proposed 2023 budget called for েন্ট 773 billion for the Pentagon, an annual increase of about 4%.

Globally, total military spending rose 0.7% for the first time in 2021 to more than ট্র 2 trillion, according to an April report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Russia ranks fifth, as arms spending rises before its invasion of Ukraine.

The war means increasing sales for some defense contractors, including Raytheon, which Ukrainian troops have built Stinger missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft. The company is part of a joint venture with Lockheed Martin that produces Javelin.

Biden Troy will visit the Lockheed Martin facility in Alata, which has the capacity to produce about 2,100 javelins per year. The visit comes at a time when Kiev is pushing Congress to quickly approve its request for an additional 33 33 billion in security and economic assistance to Western allies, and for the United States to restore arms shipments to those countries.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, said Monday he hoped a bilateral agreement on the security package could be reached quickly so that the Senate could begin considering it “early next week.”

The president is expected to use his remarks to highlight the importance of javelins and other U.S. weapons to help Ukraine’s military fight a fierce battle as he prepares the case to keep security and economic aid flowing.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the Pentagon was “working with defense contractors to assess the health of the weapons system’s production line and to examine every element and step in the production process.” The administration is considering various options if needed to increase production of both the Javelin and the Stinger, the official said.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Monday that US military readiness is not dependent on a system like the Javelin. He said that every time the Pentagon prepares an arms package to be sent to Ukraine, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the chairman of the department assess the broader impact.

“It’s not about counting the javelins and being able to say that all your preparations are gone when you reach a certain level,” Kirby said. “The Javelin is an anti-armor capability, so judging by our ability to accomplish this particular mission set as a whole, we realize that your only strength against the armor is not the Javelin.”

Kansian, a former government expert on defense budget strategy, said the Stinger and Javelins were not included in recent weapons, adding that the Biden administration’s announcement that it was being sent to Ukraine could be a sign that Pentagon officials are aware of the inventory. Manage contingency plans for other potential conflicts.

“There is no question that the war plans they are looking at have risks associated with the stinging levels of Stinger and Javelin and I am sure they are discussing that at the Pentagon,” he said.

The US military’s move to move weapons to Eastern Europe to fight Ukraine has been Hercules. From Delaware’s Dover Air Base, US Airmen have conducted about 70 missions in Eastern Europe since February to deliver about 7 million pounds of javelins, stingers, 155mm howitzers, helmets and other essentials. Col. Matt Hussein, commander of the 436th Airlift Wing, described the mission as “the whole system of government that gives hope.”

“It’s great,” Hussein said after giving the APK a recent tour of airlift operations.

The lightweight but lethal javelin helped the Ukrainians inflict heavy losses on Russia’s larger and more well-equipped military. As a result, the weapon has gained almost mythological honors, being celebrated with a javelin song and a picture of Mary Magdalene carrying a javelin to become a meme in Ukraine.

James Teklett, CEO of Lockheed Martin, said in a recent CNBC interview that the demand for javelin and other weapons systems will increase significantly over time due to the Russian aggression. He said the company was “working to expand our supply chain.”

Lockheed Martin said in a statement: “We have the capacity to meet current production demand, invest in increased capacity and explore ways to increase production as needed.”

Pentagon officials recently sat down to discuss efforts to increase production with some of the leading defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics, BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman.

Large defense contractors face some serious challenges.

Raytheon, for example, could not simply crank Stinger to replace the 1,400 U.S. shipments to Ukraine. Hayes, Raytheon’s CEO, said in a recent conference call with analysts that the company had a limited supply of materials to build the missile. Only one undisclosed country has bought them in recent years, and the Pentagon has not bought any new ones in almost 20 years.

The ban further complicates the picture. Companies must find new sources of important raw materials, such as titanium, an important component of aerospace production in Russia.

Concerns about the Stinger stockpile have been raised by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash, and the committee’s top Republican, Alabama Republican Mike Rogers. In March, they wrote a letter to two defense secretaries, Lloyd Austin and Mark Millie, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, describing the stock issue as “urgent.”

Rogers says he is concerned that the issue has not been resolved properly.

“I’ve been asking DOD for about two months about plans to stockpile our Stinger stock as well as our Javelin launch units,” Rogers said. “I am concerned that without readily available replacements or fully operational production lines, we could leave Ukraine and our NATO allies in a weak position.”