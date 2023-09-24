Pushbullet 18.5.2 APK for Android – Download

Pushbullet lets you push files and links between your devices with as little as two clicks. Pushing is not just for your devices, you can also easily send links and files to your friends. Pushbullet mirrors your phone’s notifications to your computer, so you’ll never miss an important phone call or notification again.

The Pushbullet is the android app that no one knows that they needed before they download it. With this app, you can now view all the notifications of your mobile phone over your computer and it includes the call logs. Dismiss any of the notification over the computer and it will also be erased from phone. By subscribing the ‘Pushbullet Channels’ a user can receive the notifications of the things that they find interesting.

A faster way to send a file or a link form their computer. The app protects the SMS and notifications of the users with its end-to-end encryption protocol. Millions of users use the app across the globe who have all added dozens of languages on it.

Features: