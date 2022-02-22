Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna married soon with Vijay Deverakonda read details.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

It is understood that Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to the viral news of marriage with a nonsense comment. Like Bollywood, there has always been discussion about the affair of many popular couples in the South film industry. The names of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have also been included in this list.

Rashmika Mandanna after Pushpa hit

Let us inform that after Pushpa’s hit, Rashmika Mandanna also increased her fees significantly. Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in Pushpa 2. Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, he will be seen in Liger. Puri Jagannath is directing this film. Heroine Ananya Pandey is in the film with Vijay.

Rashmika Mandanna’s film with Amitabh Bachchan

Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi film Goodbye is also in the queue. Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta will also be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in this film. Vikas Bahl is directing this film. Remind that Rashmika’s popularity in South films is counted as a star. She also continues to wreak havoc among fans due to her glamorous and bold image.