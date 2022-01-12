Pushpa actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave fitness level up challenge to fans film director BV Nandini Reddy says Same punishment given in school Watch Video

Actor Allu Arjun’s energy packed film Pushpa’s actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given a fitness challenge to her fans on social media. Samantha Ruth Prabhu just lately posted a exercise video of herself on Instagram.

On this, Samantha offered a challenge to her fans. The 34-year-old actress’s fans typically ask her about her fitness mantra. In her newest video, Samantha is seen doing level-up workouts with none tools. She is doing one thing that requires quite a lot of effort.

Actress Samantha was given this challenge by her fitness center coach. Now that Samantha has accomplished the challenge, she prolonged it to her fans. Samantha captioned the video, ‘Kickstart your 2022 with this no-equipment ‘level-up’ challenge and really feel BURN.’

She additional wrote, ‘My coach Junaid Sheikh challenged me… now I provide you with this challenge… let’s do it.’ The actress additionally tagged her coach and levelupchallenge. His publish is viral on social media. Greater than 14 lakh likes have come on the video, whereas greater than 5 thousand feedback have been made.

Fans and well-wishers are praising Samantha Prabhu for her exhausting work. Together with fans, many celebrities have additionally commented on this publish. These embrace actress Kiara Advani, Sanaya Malhotra, costume designer Sushmita Konidela, film director BV Nandini Reddy, playback singer Pragathi Guruprasad and Sridevi Jasti. ) are additionally included.

Nandini Reddy wrote, ‘Such punishment used to be discovered in school.’ Sridevi Jasti wrote, ‘Excellent, you might be one thing totally different! Find it irresistible.’ Other than this, a consumer wrote, ‘The challenge is accepted, however provided that you want this remark.’ One other consumer mentioned, ‘Sturdy woman.’ A 3rd consumer commented, ‘You might be very hardworking ma’am.’

On the work entrance, Samantha has just lately performed an merchandise quantity in the hit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Samantha Prabhu’s merchandise quantity can be among the many highlights of the film based mostly on sandalwood smuggling.

The track ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo’ from the film has created large buzz. Ever because the launch of this track, it has been on the lips of the fans. Within the track, Samantha is seen watching Prabhu’s dance, latke-jhatke and killer performances.