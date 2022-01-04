Pushpa Box Office Collection World Wide 300 Crore Allu Arjun Film Pushpa Hindi Box Office.Pushpa Box Office Collection World Wide 300 Crore Allu Arjun Film Pushpa Hindi Box Office
Pushpa’s World Wide Gross Box Office Collection 300
Pushpa Box Office Collection 26.89 Crore in First Weekend. In the second weekend, the collection of Pushpa Box Office Hindi is 20.22 crores and in the third weekend the collection of Pushpa Box Office Hindi is 15.85 crores. According to the latest report, the world wide gross box office collection of Allu Arjun’s powerful film Pushpa has reached 300 crores.
Allu Arjun’s strong acting
Remind that Pushpa was released on 17 December 2021. Sandalwood smuggling has been shown in Pushpa Jungle Ki Kahani Hai. Which revolves around the character of Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun is playing the character of Pushpa, a lorry driver and sandalwood smuggler.
Reason behind Pushpa being a superhit
The pairing of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is also being well-liked. From Allu Arjun’s look to his dialogue delivery, he is being highly praised. This film is mainly made in Telugu language. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
Pushpa’s screens count increased
In the first week, Pushpa was released on 1401 screens. Pushpa got 1600 screens in the third week. The screen count has been increased for the audience of Hindi cinema. Due to this also Pushpa has earned more on the weekend of the third week.
#Pushpa #Box #Office #Collection #World #Wide #Crore #Allu #Arjun #Film #Pushpa #Hindi #Box #OfficePushpa #Box #Office #Collection #World #Wide #Crore #Allu #Arjun #Film #Pushpa #Hindi #Box #Office
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.