Pushpa Hindi Box Office second weekend | Spiderman No Way Home Hindi Box Office | Pushpa and Spiderman’s second weekend earnings

second weekend earnings

Pushpa The Rise has given a second weekend of 11.8 crores at the Hindi box office earning 2.4 crores on second Friday, 4.1 crores on Saturday and 5.3 crores on Sunday. The film also earned a total of 12 crores on the first weekend, including 3.3 crores on opening, 3.7 crores on Saturday and 5.5 crores on Sunday.

smoky earnings on monday too

It is believed that on the second Monday also, the film will earn a smoky base. If speculations are to be believed, then even on Monday, Pushpa’s Hindi earnings are not going to stop and the film can earn around 3 crores at the box office. At the same time, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fazil have become the favorite stars of the Hindi audience.

Earnings so far

So far Pushpa has earned 38.5 crores at the Hindi box office. With this, the film has become the third highest grossing film of 2021. The first number is Suryavanshi and the second number is the Hindi version of Spiderman No Way Home. Salman Khan’s last has now reached number four with 37 crores.

spiderman weekend

Talking about Spiderman No Way Home, its Hindi version has earned around 5.5 crores over the weekend. On the other hand, if we talk about the box office of India, then Spiderman has earned 180 crores in India and is now moving rapidly towards 200 crores. Soon it can become the biggest film of this year, leaving behind Sooryavanshi.

READ Also Jack Antonoff Doesn’t Want to Just Take Up Space

-->