Pushpa Hindi Box Office shatters all box office records on Saturday January 1 | Pushpa Hindi box office broke all records on Saturday

Great occupancy even on third Saturday On the third Saturday too, Pushpa Hindi had excellent occupancy in the theatre. People have enjoyed their new year by watching Pushpa Hindi. The film registered 47.3 per cent occupancy in the theaters on January 1, with a good opening to the morning show. The film had an occupancy rate of 21 percent in the morning shows, reaching 60 and 66 percent by evening and night. Spectacular in North India including Pune – Delhi Best performing in Pune, Pushpa recorded 75 per cent occupancy in 131 shows on Saturday, 1st January. This figure was 61 percent in 350 shows in Mumbai. At the same time, Pushpa is earning a smoky base in North India. On Saturday, January 1, the film recorded 47 per cent occupancy in 124 shows in Delhi, up from 70 per cent in the nightly shows. At the same time, in Lucknow also the film registered 51 percent occupancy. Good figures since opening Pushpa started doing well at the Hindi box office with its release on 17 December. Pushpa opened at the Hindi box office with an earning of 3.3 crores. And in the first week, Pushpa stayed close to this figure. After earning 3.7 crores on the first Saturday, Pushpa gave its first weekend of 12.5 crores at the Hindi box office while earning 5.5 crores on Sunday.

Opening week also great

Pushpa Hindi box office went on to earn 3 – 3.5 crores throughout the week and in the first week, this Allu Arjun film surprised everyone by giving 26 crores Hindi box office. It was clear from this figure that Pushpa is being liked by the Hindi audience. After this, the film’s figures were good on the second weekend as well, on the second Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the film earned 2.3, 3.8 and 4.3 crores and gave a weekend of about 10 crores, which was not less than the first weekend.

Smoky earnings for the second week as well

In the second week also, Pushpa remained strong at the Hindi box office. The film earned a total of 20 crores in the second week, earning between 2 – 2.25 crores every day for the entire week, which was not less than 26 crores in the first week. Pushpa’s magic started speaking loudly at the Hindi box office, that’s for sure. There has also been a tremendous increase in the fan following of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Highest earnings across languages

Coming to the third weekend, the situation is that this film, released in four languages, is earning the highest in Hindi. On the third Friday i.e. on 31st December, the last day of the year, Pushpa earned 3.5 crores at the Hindi box office, while this figure was only 32 lakhs in Telugu and only one lakh in other languages. On the other hand, the third Saturday has been the highest-grossing day at the Hindi box office so far with 6.1 crores. Whereas on this day January 1, it earned 3.5 crores in Telugu and 6-8 lakhs in Tamil-Malayalam.



