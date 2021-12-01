Pushpa Movie (2021) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720p



Pushpa (2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Pushpa Movie Info:

Full Name: Pushpa

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Pushpa (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Pushpa Information

Release date: 17 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Sukumar

Writing Credits-Sukumar, Sukumar, Srikanth Vissa

Produced by-Chiranjeevi Pedamallu, K.V.V. Bala Subramanyam, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, Naveen Yerneni

Music by-Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography by-Miroslaw Brozek

Film Editing by-Karthika Srinivas

Production Design by-S. Rama Krishna, Monika Niggotre

Costume Design by-Deepali Noor, Srinu Tadala

Makeup Department-Nani Bharati, Preetisheel Singh

Production Management-Rohit Bhujbal, Jonty Singh Rawat

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Rohit Bhujbal, KS Jairam, Sriman Vemula, Vishnu

Sound Department-Resul Pookutty

Special Effects by-Babu Tyagi

Visual Effects by-Pete Draper

Stunts-Lakshman Chella, Ram Chella, Peter Hein

Camera and Electrical Department-Shitij Arora, Kshitij Kumar Goel, Ranjeet Kamble, Kaushik Madkaiker

Additional Crew-Tuney John, Madhu Maduri, Eluru Sreenu

Storyline

Today you are going to be well acquainted with Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 Movie and you should also know the story of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 Movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1Movie. Film based on the red sandal smuggling in India.

Where to See Pushpa?

In this post I am going to tell you where to see Pushpa. So I have brought full information for you guys in this post. You can buy a subscription to Amazon Prime to watch a Pushpa movie a few weeks after its release. The makers will release an official statement on which OTT platform the film will be available.

Top Cast Of Pushpa

Rashmika Mandanna Not Known Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj Fahadh Faasil Not Known Prakash Raj Not Known Anasuya Bharadwaj Not Known Jagapathi Babu Not Known Vennela Kishore Not Known Rajsekhar Aningi as Subba Reddy Harish Uthaman Not Known Suneel Not Known Dayanand Reddy Not Known Dhananjaya Not Known

Pushpa (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Pushpa Movie Information

Name: Pushpa

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: Telugu

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Pushpa Story reviews

Screenshots: Pushpa Movie Trailer

