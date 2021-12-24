Pushpa the Rise Hindi one week box office historic earns more than Telugu | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise beats Akshay Kumar at the Hindi box office

26 crore earnings

The film, which released on December 17, has earned a total of 26 crores in Hindi and this figure is really shocking. At the same time, the film has earned a total of 152 crores in a week. Pushpa has released in five languages ​​- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. On the seventh day, the Hindi version earned more than all other languages.

how was hindi opening

Pushpa gave a total box office opening of 45 crores in which Hindi earned 3.3 crores. After this, after earning 3.7 crores on Saturday, the film exploded on Sunday and earned 5.5 crores in Hindi. Pushpa gave a total weekend of 12.5 crores which was around Ahan Shetty’s film Tadap and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

no stop earning

On Monday, the earnings of most films fall down, but on Monday, Pushpa made another record by earning 3.6 crores in Hindi, maintaining her opening record. This figure remained for the whole week where the film earned 3.5 crores on Tuesday, 3.3 crores on Wednesday and 3.3 crores on Thursday.

Earning will be half on second Friday?

Now it remains to be seen whether the second Friday after the release of 83 on December 24, will Pushpa’s earnings in Hindi be half or whether the film can keep its earnings steady. On Thursday, the film earned a total of 6 crores, which included 1.9 crores in Telugu, 55 lakhs in Tamil, 27 lakhs in Malayalam and 3.38 crores in Hindi. It is believed that the film will earn a total of 4 crores on the second Friday, December 24.

