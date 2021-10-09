Pushpak Express Gang rape news: Accused boarded Pushpak Express at Igatpuri: Criminals boarded a train at Igatpuri

Highlights Gang-rape of a woman on a moving train in Maharashtra

Gang rape in Pushpak Express near Igatpuri

Pushpak Express was coming from Lucknow to Mumbai

The criminals had boarded the train in Igatpuri

The incidence of sexual crimes against women in Maharashtra is not declining. However, these crimes are increasing very fast. There is a recent case of Pushpak Express coming from Lucknow to Mumbai. In which four men gang-raped a female passenger.

The GRP is currently investigating the case. Possible locations are being raided in search of the four accused.

Gang rape after robbery

According to the information received, suddenly 7 to 8 thieves had entered the train. Who robbed the first 15 to 20 passengers. A 20-year-old girl traveling in a train was then gang-raped. Currently, 4 suspects have been arrested in the entire case. After this incident, the safety of women has been questioned again. The incident happened in a sleeper coach around 8pm on Friday. This unexpected incident has created an atmosphere of fear among the passengers.

Mass rape in Ghat area

According to GRP Commissioner of Police Kaiser Khalid, when the train was passing through the Ghat area. Then the robbers committed a gang rape. According to the information received, the victim reached the Kasara railway station after crossing the ghat and appealed to the passengers for help.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the GRP also took immediate action. Currently, four miscreants have been arrested. The search for the other four is on. The matter is being investigated by a team from the GRP and the Crime Branch. According to police, assets worth about Rs 96,390, most of the mobile phones and Rs 34,200 in cash were seized from the robbers.

Such incidents have happened before

Earlier, a minor girl was gang-raped in Pune. At the same time, cases of rape and brutal murder of a woman in the Sakinaka area of ​​Mumbai made headlines. Such cases are frequent in many districts of Maharashtra. Despite this, the government has not been able to take any specific steps to stop these crimes.

Chairperson of the Women’s Commission

The Women’s Commission was set up in the state government for the safety and protection of women in Maharashtra, but it has not had a chairperson for the last two years. Currently, the responsibility lies with Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur. Yashomati Thakur has also brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister several times, but no decision has been taken on this issue till date.