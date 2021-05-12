Pushpika De Silva Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Pushpika De Silva Gadget Clock, Top, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Youngsters, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Pushpika De Silva is a Sri Lankan mannequin. She is the titleholder of the Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 pageant and Miss Sri Lanka 2011.

Pushpika De Silva was born on Monday, 2 October 1989 (age 30 years; as of 2021) within the city of Polonnaruwa District in North Central Province, Sri Lanka. Her zodiac signal is Libra.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 6′

Eye Color: Brown

Determine Measurements ( approx.): 34-26-35

Hair Color: Black

Household

Mother and father & Siblings

Pushpika De Silva was born and introduced up in a middle-class household in Sri Lanka. Pushpika’s father is a businessman and her mom is a homemaker.

Husband & Youngsters

In January 2016, Pushpika De Silva married Thilanka Dabarera, who’s a business pilot and a businessman. Pushpika and Thilanka have been blessed with a child boy on 31 October 2016. The wedding didn’t succeed nicely after 2017 and Pushpika De Silva declared that she doesn’t dwell together with her husband anymore. Pushpika and Thilanka haven’t taken a divorce but.

Profession

Pushpika De Silva began her profession in 2009 as a mannequin. She has walked the runway for a lot of in style designers of Sri Lanka. Later in 2010, Pushpika participated within the Miss Sri Lanka magnificence pageant. Pushpika De Silva was one of many high 5 contestants of the Miss Sri Lanka 2010. She didn’t settle with out profitable the crown and once more in 2011, she participated within the Miss Sri Lanka 2011 magnificence pageant and gained the pageant.

In 2020, Pushpika De Silva gained the title of Sri Lankan Bridal Magnificence. In the identical yr, Pushpika registered herself for the Mrs. Sri Lanka magnificence pageant. On 4 April 2021, Mrs World 2020, Caroline Jurie topped Pushpika De Silva because the winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021. Resulting from some controversial purpose, she was not capable of take her crown house on that day however after finishing all of the inquiries Pushpika De Silva was given her crown again on 6 April 2021.

Controversy

On 4 April 2021 Sri Lanka witnessed a dramatic occasion of Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021. Pushpika De Silva grabbed all of the headlines when her Mrs. Sri Lanka crown was snatched off her head by the Mrs World 2020, Caroline Jurie . In keeping with Caroline, Pushpika was not eligible for the title whereas mentioning her as a “divorce.” Pushpika De Silva left of the stage in tears and later took authorized motion Caroline Jurie. After a number of discussions and inqueries the crown was returned to Pushpika De Silva on 6 April 2021.

Information/Trivia

Pushpika De Silva is a supporter of the Sri Lanka Freedom Celebration. She is usually noticed praising the leaders and work of the social gathering.

Her hobbies embody Dancing, Singing, and gardening.

She follows a nonvegetarian weight loss program.

Pushpika De Silva loves accumulating gems and has a terrific assortment of those.

In keeping with sources, she is know to personal a personal helicopter.

She loves travelling around the globe together with her little son Tivan.

Pushpika De Silva wished to take part within the Miss Sri Lanka contest in 2009 however her father denied her choice as in keeping with him she was too younger to take part in competitions like these.