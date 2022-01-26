Put country ahead Kapil Dev urges Virat Kohli, says BCCI Pakistani Rashid Latif

Former India captain Kapil Dev has reacted sharply amidst speculations of souring between Virat Kohli and Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly.

All is not well in Indian cricket for some time now. Virat Kohli is no longer the captain of Team India in any format. There was a contradiction in the statements of Virat Kohli and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly in the press conference after being stripped of the captaincy of the ODI team. There is also speculation of sourness between the two.

The situation in the whole matter is not yet clear. Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev has given a sharp reaction. On the other hand, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that changing the captain in Indian cricket will not affect his brand. It has enough talent and financial strength to deal with this change.

Kapil said in an interview to The Week magazine, ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India and Virat Kohli should sit together and talk. They should have resolved this issue among themselves. Pick up the phone, talk to each other, put the country and the team before you.

He said, ‘I also got everything I wanted in the beginning. But sometimes you don’t get anything. It doesn’t mean that you should give up the captaincy. If he has stepped down because of this, I don’t know what to say. I want to see him batting and scoring runs. Especially in Test cricket.

Kapil Dev said, ‘Nowadays you are not surprised by many things. When he left the captaincy of T20, it seemed that perhaps his mind was too stressed. Then we read and heard that nobody wanted him to leave the captaincy. He is an excellent player. We should respect his decision.

On the other hand, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif told ‘Cricket Baaz’ YouTube channel, ‘He has a strong base in the IPL. Now that Indian cricket is very well established financially, I don’t think what happened recently should have any impact on Indian cricket as a brand.

He said, ‘I think now a lot will depend on how Rohit Sharma runs the team. He has his own way of leading the team. He has already achieved a lot in IPL with Mumbai Indians.

The former Pakistan captain said, ‘It has to be seen how motivated he will be about captaincy in Tests. Kohli brings energy to his captaincy and team. However, Latif feels that the BCCI made a mistake by removing Kohli as the captain of the ODI team.

He said, ‘I think it is a case of wrong handling of things. There is no point in going back to the old stuff now. Having gone through these things, from my personal experience, I feel that in a situation when a player who has been captaining for a long time decides to step down or is removed, it is never possible to discuss it with the top officials of the board. It hasn’t happened.’

The former wicket-keeper batsman said, ‘When I left the captaincy in 2004, I did it only after talking to the board president. That is why I am saying that the BCCI made a mistake in the way it handled the issue. This is not good for Indian cricket.

Latif said that it is never easy to remove the current captain as the leader for so many years. Latif said India’s defeat in South Africa was a result of the uncertain atmosphere in the team. The team lost both the Test and ODI series.

He said, ‘I am not saying that nobody intentionally wants to protest. Every professional player wants to do well, but if the team environment changes, it affects the players in many ways.