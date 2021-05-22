Put Off Delhi University Final Semester Exams, Demands NSUI





New Delhi: The Nationwide College students Union of India (NSUI) requested the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor to not conduct the ultimate semester examinations in view of second wave of Covid-19 which has struck India arduous, and warned of protests in any other case. Additionally Learn – DU Exams 2021: Delhi University Postpones Final 12 months Exams, To Start On THIS Date

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, the Congress’ pupil wing cited the “present distressful state of affairs” because it mentioned that it isn’t in any respect possible to conduct the ultimate 12 months examination.

NSUI nationwide Secretary, Lokesh Chugh mentioned: “The state of affairs is deteriorating and is uncontrolled of the federal government… in such circumstances, it isn’t in any respect justified to place further strain on college students concerning the examination.”

Noting the lifetime of youth can’t be risked by calling them out for examinations, he mentioned: “NSUI strictly calls for the VC and the federal government cancel the ultimate 12 months examination. If not, then the NSUI will probably be certain to return on streets and protest for the scholar neighborhood.”