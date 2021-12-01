Putin and West Spar Over NATO’s Military Ties to Ukraine



But Western officials privately acknowledge that, in practice, Ukraine is less likely to join NATO in the near future, as the alliance does not agree on the extent of the conflict with Russia and its members are willing to take risks.

Mr Putin appears to be concerned not only about Ukraine’s official NATO membership, but also about the deployment of new Western military hardware in Ukraine, including drones provided by Turkey, a NATO member. On Tuesday, he said such deployments could cross the “red line.”

U.S. officials say Russia is moving about 90,000 troops along Ukraine’s border, which could precede an attack, and is sharing intelligence with its allies. Western officials have said they do not believe Mr Putin has decided whether to invade Ukraine and that there is a window to increase sanctions and influence his decision.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But Western officials said Wednesday they were ready to impose economic sanctions that would be more painful than the economic sanctions imposed by Russia in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea. CIA Director William J. Burns delivered the message to the Kremlin on its way to Moscow. Month, Mr. Blinken said.

“We have made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond strongly to the range of high-impact economic measures we have used in the past,” Mr Blinken said.

In Riga, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dimitro Kuleba, attended a meeting of his NATO counterparts and stated that his country needed additional military equipment, including defense systems, according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukraineform.

“Russia cannot stop Ukraine from getting closer to NATO,” Mr Kuleba was quoted as saying by Reuters. “Any Russian proposal to negotiate with NATO or the United States or any other country, the so-called guarantee that the alliance will not expand to the east is illegal.”

Steven Erlanger Contributed to the report in Vienna and Julian E. Barnes contributed from Washington, DC