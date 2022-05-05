Putin apologizes to Israel following Lavrov’s Hitler remarks



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for provocative remarks made by a top Kremlin official earlier this week, Jerusalem reported.

A direct copy of the call was not released, but a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said Bennett “accepted President Putin’s apology for Lavrov’s remarks and thanked him for clarifying his attitude toward the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

A Russian readout of the phone call did not mention an apology, but said both countries “carefully preserve the historical facts about what happened that year and respect the memory of all the fallen, including the victims of the Holocaust.”

“The Russian president recalls that 6 million Jews were tortured in ghetto and concentration camps, killed by Nazis during punitive operations, 40% were USSR citizens and called for the health and well-being of the elderly in Israel.”

The apology comes just days after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov defended Putin’s claim that he had tried to justify his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly claimed that his “special military operation” in Ukraine was an attempt to “deny” the country – without proof that some Ukrainian groups have been persecuted by Kyiv.

The international community and Ukraine have rejected the claims as a disguise because Putin has sought to gain territory in eastern Ukraine, pointing to the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was Jewish and democratically elected.

“For some time we have heard from the Jewish people that the greatest Jew was a Jew,” Lavrov claimed in an interview with an Italian news outlet.

Russia raises spat and accuses Israel of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine

“When they say ‘How can we have Nazism if we are Jews?’ In my opinion, Hitler also had Jewish descent, so that doesn’t mean anything at all, “he added.

Lavrov’s remarks drew sharp resentment from Israeli Foreign Minister Yar Lapid, who called the remarks “unforgivable” and a “terrible historical error” that reduced the atrocities committed during the Holocaust.

Western news outlets have since said there is little evidence to support Lavrov’s claim.

“Jews did not kill themselves in the Holocaust,” said Israel’s foreign minister Says Monday. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is that Jews accuse themselves of anti-Semitism.”

But controversy erupted on Tuesday when the Kremlin fired back and accused the Israeli foreign minister of “opposing” it.[ing] History has accused Israel of supporting Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime.

Bennett also called on Putin on Thursday to recognize the humanitarian corridors and allow the evacuation of some 200 civilians and soldiers trapped inside the Mariupol Azvestal steel plant.

Putin has reportedly made “promises” to evacuate civilians.