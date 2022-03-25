Putin banked on Obama’s appeasement to continue under Biden, sparking Russo-Ukranian war: expert



Leading the country’s aggression in Ukraine, President Biden’s blaster on Russia has given way to policies that appeased Russian President Vladimir Putin and largely follow the policies of the Obama administration, experts say.

“[Biden’s] Russian experts Obama is the same people as Russian experts. They were the ones who said the Russian reset was going to be great, “James Carafano, vice president of the Katherine and Shelby-Culum Davis Institute for National Heritage and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital.

The Obama administration announced a “reset” with Russia early in its first term, when then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented a “reset” with a red button to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Obama announced a strategic arms reduction treaty. (START) with Russia in 2010 – aimed at reducing the number of nuclear weapons in the hands of the United States and Russia.

Biden, then vice-president, said Russia’s accession to the WTO was “the most important item on our agenda.”

Obama’s Cold War-era military policy has enabled us to fight two, simultaneous regional conflicts.

But efforts to improve relations with the country deteriorated by 2014, as Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

When the Obama administration closed its “red line” to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s notorious use of chemical weapons on his own people, they instead agreed to an agreement with Russia to remove them. The deal comes as Obama continues his stance on a nuclear deal with Iran, and fears that any military action in Syria could endanger it.

The administration has celebrated its diplomatic solution. But an apparent sarin gas attack began in 2017, and former Obama administration officials have been criticized for earlier claims that the deal successfully cleared Assad’s entire stockpile of chemical weapons.

Carafano told Gadget Clock Digital that tapping the same Russian experts as Biden Obama was like “a guy who told you to go to AOL.” But, “AOL evaporates, and then you turn right and hire that guy to advise you on your next big merger and acquisition.”

“What do you think will happen?” He asked rhetorically.

President Obama’s policies are in stark contrast to those of President Trump, who, unlike President Biden, spoke favorably of Putin, but critics say he was tougher on his policies.

In 2018, the Trump administration revealed that the U.S. military had killed hundreds of pro-Assad Russian mercenaries in airstrikes in Syria. The administration also pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal that year. Later, Trump also unilaterally withdrew from the three-decade-old Open Sky deal with Russia in 2020.

“Yet the reality is that Trump’s foreign policy, at work, was more successful. On the other hand, Biden’s policy of appeasement was a 15-year project. Wrote.

Carafano argued that Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine was made in 2014, but that it was frozen during the Trump administration.

“I think he made that decision in 2014. He decided that Obama was leaving Europe, Europeans were weak and divided and awake, and he was pushing for an open door. And he stayed for four years while Donald Trump was there. Because they didn’t know how to deal with Trump. “

“The day Trump left, all of Obama’s people came back and Putin went back to do what he was doing,” Carafano said.

China’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a breaking point: experts

Twelve years after Democrats called for a resettlement with Russia, Biden’s State Department announced last year that it wanted to test “whether we can achieve a more stable and predictable relationship with Moscow.”

Before his election, Biden shook his head at Russia, saying that Putin knew he had “taken over the White House” because he knew “the days of oppression and intimidation of the people of the United States and Eastern Europe are over.”

Russia welcomes Biden’s offer to extend nuclear deal

But in dealing with Moscow, Biden’s bark was much tougher than his bite, which critics and lawmakers have long warned would lead to an attack.

“Within days of the acquisition, President Joe Biden’s propaganda rhetoric melted the hard-talking Russian hawk to express the satisfaction of a weak-knee that is reluctant to limit the Russian bear,” Sen. Tom Cotton wrote in January.

Biden gives Putin ‘exactly what he wants’ in nuclear deal: Cotton

At the beginning of his administration, after the Trump administration waited for negotiations to begin and made a list of demands that Russia would not meet, Biden offered to extend the START agreement with Russia. Russia has welcomed the offer, saying Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said not renewing the agreement “would weaken US understanding of Russia’s long-term nuclear capabilities.”

Sen. Cotton, R-Ark, condemned the move as “nothing in return” to appease Russia.

“Instead of appeasing Putin, the concessions only reduced his appetite,” Cotton wrote in January.

Last year, Biden lifted the ban on Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that would run from Russia to Germany without crossing Ukraine. Trump vehemently opposed the pipeline, fearing his administration would allow Russia to tighten its grip on Europe’s dependence on Russia for oil.

Biden Weaving Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sanctions Put Us at ‘Competitive Difficulty’: GOP Leader McCarthy

To Sen. Cotton, this was “another incredible victory for the Russian dictator”, which would ease Russia’s dependence on Ukraine for the removal of natural gas and ultimately “allow Russia to invade Ukraine without worrying about losing revenue from gas sales to Europe.” “

Russia began deploying troops along the border with Ukraine last year. The Biden administration retaliated by saying that if Russia invaded Ukraine, “Nord Stream 2 will not advance.”

The pipeline was not banned until the day before the February 23 attack.

The White House also suspended sending a military aid package to Ukraine last year – allegedly with short-range air defense systems, small arms and more anti-tank weapons – as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated. Politico reported last year that Russia would reduce the number of troops gathered on the Ukrainian border, a proposal that was reportedly stalled after it was moved to a summit between Biden and Putin in June.

Biden gives Putin a list of 16 complex infrastructure companies

A report released earlier this month states that the Biden administration had last year scrapped another plan to send additional operations personnel to Ukraine for training in guerrilla tactics and unconventional warfare.

White House officials were concerned that the deployment of additional staff would hamper diplomacy efforts and exacerbate the situation, Politico reported. The plan was eventually shelved, although the White House told Gadget Clock Digital that “no such plan has ever been presented to the White House or the NSC.”

A cyber ransomware attack carried out last year by a Russian hacker on a major U.S. pipeline network wreaked havoc in the country, briefly disrupting gas supplies. Among Biden’s responses, Putin was given a list of 16 critical infrastructure entities that were “out of bounds” of Russian cyber-attacks.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for almost a month, and critics say the Biden administration’s response has cost Ukraine its life.

“The Biden administration must take action,” Mike Turner, a top Republican from the House Intelligence Committee, told Gadget Clock last week. “Although they have been publicly promising to provide Ukraine with equipment and weapons for self-defense, they have been slow to do so.”