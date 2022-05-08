Putin believes ‘doubling down’ key to winning in Ukraine, thinks he can’t ‘afford to lose,’ CIA chief warns



Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon be “down” in his attempt to win over Ukraine, despite the deaths of 25,000 Russian troops and the international community’s economic sanctions, a senior US intelligence official has said.

William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, announced on Saturday that Putin was optimistic about the outcome of the war, despite historic losses and a failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

“He’s in a mentality where he doesn’t believe he can lose,” Burns said during a Financial Times event in Washington. “I think he’s sure right now that a double down will still enable him to improve.”

Russia moves troops to Mariupol ahead of Victory Day parade, officials rescue stranded troops

Although military experts believe the war could end quickly, Ukraine’s consciousness remains intact after more than 70 days of war, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has helped his country win the war with the help of countries around the world.

The CIA director added that a possible loss would have a devastating effect on Putin “because he had so much influence over the choices he made to launch this attack,” AFP reported.

Mariupal Steel Plant: All women, children and the elderly have been evacuated, officials say

Burns said he did not think Russia would use nuclear weapons to win the war and made it clear that Western intelligence efforts showed no sign of Putin deploying them.

“We, as an intelligence community, do not see any real evidence at this stage of the Russian deployment or even the planned use of strategic nuclear weapons,” Burns reported, AFP reported.

Russia has announced a huge opportunity for a military parade on May 9 to fight in Ukraine

He said intelligence agencies would “not take these possibilities lightly” and that the CIA would remain vigilant in monitoring Russia’s interest in nuclear use, according to Reuters.

“So we, as an intelligence service, focus very sharply … on those possibilities at a time when the risks for Russia are very high,” he said.

Burns also discussed China and its government’s ambitions for annexation of Taiwan – interest has grown since China witnessed Russia’s war with Ukraine, he said.