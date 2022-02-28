Putin bombing of Kharkhiv draws World War II comparisons



The bombing of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Sunday by Russian President Vladimir Putin is being compared to what Nazi Germany did at the start of World War II.

“It reminds you of something, doesn’t it?” This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine Sergei Kislyas at the emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly on Monday. “Indeed, a very clear parallel could be drawn at the beginning of World War II.”

“The most recent example,” he continued, “is that the Russian army fired shells into residential areas of the city of Kharkiv with multiple rocket launcher systems – the second largest in Ukraine.”

“The level of threat to global security is equal to or greater than that of World War II, following Putin’s orders to warn Russian nuclear forces – what a madness,” he added. “If he wants to commit suicide, he doesn’t have to use nuclear arsenal. He has to do what the Berlin man did in the bunker in May 1945.”

Kharkiv came under intense rocket fire on Monday as Ukrainian and Russian officials met for peace talks near the Ukrainian border with Belarus. The talks ended on Monday without any agreement.

Ukrainian officials say dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds more injured in Kharkiv attacks since Russian forces bombed residential areas and apartment complexes.

Vladimir Dubinin, a Ukrainian man hiding in a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, called Gadget Clock’s “America’s Newsroom” on Monday after the bombing.

“Everything [is] Not as bad as the hours before Putin’s troops attacked civilians in our city, “he said.” We are here at the moment – that’s fine, but we’re waiting. [for] However, a new attack in a few hours. “

Russia had hoped to quickly seize Kharkiv, a predominantly Russian-speaking city just miles away from the Russian border, but Ukrainian fighters fought a fierce battle and regained control by the end of Sunday. As Russia slowly moves toward the capital, Kiev, about 480 miles west of Kharkiv, fighting is expected to continue.

Comparisons between World War II and Hitler have become commonplace since Putin invaded Ukraine five days ago. When the attacks began on Wednesday, for the first time since World War II, air strikes in Kyiv and several other cities sounded.

Many journalists have compared photos of Ukrainians shouting at an underground metro station to photos taken by Londoners during The Blitz – Hitler’s eight-month bombing campaign against the UK.

The blitz became a strategic failure for Nazi Germany, which had to spend blood and money without achieving any military objectives. World leaders are hoping that the situation in Russia will be the same as in Ukraine after facing tougher resistance than expected.

On Thursday, after Russia’s first attack in Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba compared Nazi Germany.

“Terrible Russian rocket attack on Kiev,” Kuleba tweeted. “The last time our capital was invaded by Nazi Germany was in 1941. Ukraine overcame that evil and will defeat it. Stop Putin. Tear Russia apart.” [Sever] Get rid of all ties with Russia [everywhere]”

Putin, meanwhile, seeks to justify his attack on Ukraine as an attempt to “disintegrate” the country, repeating an old line that plays on the Russian people’s long-standing hatred of Nazi rule.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was Jewish and his family members were killed in the Holocaust, but Russian officials compared him to Jews who were forced to cooperate with the Nazis.

“Misinformation is long in the teeth,” Ret. Lt. Col. Robert Magniss, a military analyst with experience on Russian and Ukrainian soil, told Gadget Clock Digital on Friday. “Remember, Putin’s puppet was destroyed by the Orange Revolution and it made it necessary for the Kremlin’s oppressive ruler to find a way to legitimize Zelensky.”

“Thus, a GRU-hosted misinformation attempt to paint the Putin Zelensky government as anti-Russian and anti-separatist has begun,” he said. “His use of ‘Nazis’ resonates with many Russians because the Russians’ slow healing scars from World War II are still plaguing him.”

At least one aspect of Russia’s war against Ukraine that cannot be compared to World War II is Switzerland’s response – the neutral country announced on Monday that it would accept Putin’s “attack on independence, an attack on democracy, an attack by the European Union against Russia.” Attacks on civilians, and on the institutions of an independent country. “

In response to Western sanctions, Putin has instructed his nuclear watchdog to be on high alert.

President Biden on Monday downplayed the possibility of a nuclear war with Russia, answering “no” when asked if it was something Americans should be concerned about.