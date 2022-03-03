Putin claims invasion of Ukraine going according to schedule



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In a speech on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the aggression in Ukraine was on schedule.

“I would like to say that the special military operation is being carried out strictly according to the plan and schedule. All the goals that were set are being successfully resolved or successfully achieved,” Putin said, according to a translation.

Putin’s speech was held in Moscow as Russian forces continued to crack down on key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and the port city.

Russia-Ukraine: Zelensky says it’s a “sad thing” US support comes after Russian war begins: live update

Putin called the Russians and Ukrainians “one man” but claimed that many Ukrainians had been “threatened and brainwashed” and that they had followed Adolf Hitler’s side during World War II.

“We are fighting the neo-Nazis,” he said. “I will never give up my conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.”

ZELENSKYY says it is a “sad” US support “after” the Russian war began

Russia’s president has accused Ukrainian forces of being “extreme thugs” who have taken thousands hostage and used civilians as “human shields”.

Fighting between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for eight days till Thursday. Russia has declared control of a Ukrainian city, the southern port city of Kherson, although some Ukrainian officials have denied the allegations.

Russian troops have carried out airstrikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, however, said the city was still in a strong position. While in Kiev, the country’s capital has been under constant attack.

The UN human rights office said on Thursday that 227 civilians had been killed and another 525 injured.

Russia confirmed for the first time on Wednesday that 498 Russian soldiers had been killed. Ukrainian officials say the number is much higher, with estimates on Thursday putting it at around 9,000.

Putin said on Thursday that the families of the slain Russian soldiers would receive compensation and that additional funds would be sent to the army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit a positive tone on Thursday morning, praising Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.

“We are the ones who foiled the enemy’s plan within a week,” he said. “They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will not have a quiet moment here.”

“These are not warriors of superpowers,” he said. “These are confused children who have been used.”