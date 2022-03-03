World

Putin claims invasion of Ukraine going according to schedule

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Putin claims invasion of Ukraine going according to schedule
Written by admin
Putin claims invasion of Ukraine going according to schedule

Putin claims invasion of Ukraine going according to schedule

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In a speech on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the aggression in Ukraine was on schedule.

“I would like to say that the special military operation is being carried out strictly according to the plan and schedule. All the goals that were set are being successfully resolved or successfully achieved,” Putin said, according to a translation.

Putin’s speech was held in Moscow as Russian forces continued to crack down on key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and the port city.

Russia-Ukraine: Zelensky says it’s a “sad thing” US support comes after Russian war begins: live update

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a major offensive in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a major offensive in Ukraine.
(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

Putin called the Russians and Ukrainians “one man” but claimed that many Ukrainians had been “threatened and brainwashed” and that they had followed Adolf Hitler’s side during World War II.

“We are fighting the neo-Nazis,” he said. “I will never give up my conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.”

ZELENSKYY says it is a “sad” US support “after” the Russian war began

Russia’s president has accused Ukrainian forces of being “extreme thugs” who have taken thousands hostage and used civilians as “human shields”.

Fighting between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for eight days till Thursday. Russia has declared control of a Ukrainian city, the southern port city of Kherson, although some Ukrainian officials have denied the allegations.

Russian troops have carried out airstrikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, however, said the city was still in a strong position. While in Kiev, the country’s capital has been under constant attack.

READ Also  Senate passes nonbinding joint resolution to end national COVID-19 emergency

The UN human rights office said on Thursday that 227 civilians had been killed and another 525 injured.

Russia confirmed for the first time on Wednesday that 498 Russian soldiers had been killed. Ukrainian officials say the number is much higher, with estimates on Thursday putting it at around 9,000.

Putin said on Thursday that the families of the slain Russian soldiers would receive compensation and that additional funds would be sent to the army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit a positive tone on Thursday morning, praising Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.

“We are the ones who foiled the enemy’s plan within a week,” he said. “They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will not have a quiet moment here.”

“These are not warriors of superpowers,” he said. “These are confused children who have been used.”

#Putin #claims #invasion #Ukraine #schedule

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Canada Freedom Convoy: European Parliament member compares Trudeau to communist 'dictator'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment