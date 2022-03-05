Putin critic who left Russia flees Kyiv as ‘double refugee’



Olena feels that Vladimir Putin has been chasing her for years.

Outraged by Putin’s government, the Russian citizen fled his homeland six years ago to Ukraine, where he helped raise funds for women and children whose homes were destroyed by fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in Donbass. Region.

Then, this week, he fled again – fleeing his adopted home in Kiev in front of Putin’s assailants.

“It looks like I’m now a double refugee because at first I fled Russia because I was against Putin,” said Olena, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. “I fled Russia, and then Russia came to Ukraine.”

Olena and five colleagues left Kyiv after a three-night stay at a bomb shelter, the sound of explosions echoing. They arrived in Hungary on Thursday on a three-day flight.

Before leaving for the capital, Budapest, Olena boarded a train in the Hungarian border town of Jahni, saying she had taken part in anti-Putin protests in Russia, but realized that “Putin will rule as long as he lives. I chose to vote and leave.”

He moved to Ukraine, he said, because he was inspired by the 2014 Maidan revolution, when continuing protests forced the ouster of Moscow’s pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovych.

“As long as Putin is in power, I will never go back,” he said.

But now, Ukraine had no choice, either for her or for the hundreds of other refugees who boarded the train for a five-hour journey from the border to Budapest. Dozens of volunteers greeted them, arranged for food, transportation, and accommodation.

Olena was grateful to be in the friendly area, but the future seemed uncertain. “I have no home, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I just have to hope,” he said.

He lost access to his money after Ukraine blocked Russian citizens’ bank accounts, fearing they would be used to finance Russia’s invasion of the country.

“I understand their reasons, because they are afraid that the Russians will use this money in the war. But I am just a civilian. I just lost all my income, I lost all my money sources and I lost my bank account, because of this Russian passport, “It simply came to our notice then.

That passport, he said, caused him problems on the journey from Kiev. Some Ukrainians expressed hostility by associating him with the enemy.

But he stressed that many Russians, at home and abroad, oppose the war, and he hoped that “the people will separate the government from ordinary people who do not want to fight.”

“Ukrainians are like brothers,” he said. “We can’t fight each other. Putin is the real enemy. When Putin came to power, I didn’t like him but I didn’t understand the full extent of his madness.”

On Thursday, Olena and her colleagues were offered a place to stay in a leafy suburb of Budapest. This is a welcome vacation.

“We no longer hear the sound of explosions. Every two hours we hear the sirens, when we have to pack up and rush to the bomb shelter.” “When we crossed the border there was a relief that we were alive and we were safe.”