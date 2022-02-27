Putin ‘furious’ Ukraine invasion hasn’t been ‘easy,’ EU official says, citing intel report



Russian President Vladimir Putin has been monitoring Ukraine’s development since his “Urals abode” as “angry” and “outraged” that his army’s invasion of the small country in the south has not gone smoothly, a European Union official has claimed. Says he has reviewed an intelligence report from Ukraine.

Former Estonian defense chief and member of the European Parliament Reho Terras detailed the contents of the document in a Twitter thread on Saturday.

Gadget Clock did not independently confirm the veracity of the Intel report, which Terras included in his Twitter post.

In a Russian-language document, Terras claims that Russian oligarchs are in a Ural position with Putin, “so no one can escape.”

“He thought the whole fight would be easy and everything would be done in 1-4 days,” Terras wrote.

Instead, Ukrainian military members – and civilians armed with guns and Molotov cocktails – have been working since Thursday to prevent Russian forces from entering Ukraine from various directions.

As his thread continued, Terras claimed that the Intel report stated that the Russian forces lacked an adequate strategic plan and were stuck with their own supplies – only enough rockets for three or four days, thus “using them sparingly.”

Terras claims that the Russians’ hopes for more weapons and ammunition are limited.

“They have no raw materials,” he wrote. Due to Western sanctions, “supplies that were originally supplied from Slovenia, Finland and Germany have now been cut off.”

If the Ukrainians are able to fight the Russians for 10 days, it will probably force Moscow to enter into negotiations to end the conflict because “they have no money, weapons or resources,” Terras wrote.

The Russian plan also includes sowing seeds of panic among Ukrainian women and children to advance their efforts against the Ukrainian government, the official wrote.

As Russia continued its offensive until Sunday morning, the report said Russia was targeting Ukraine’s energy resources, with injuries to a gas pipeline in Kharkiv and a civilian oil depot south of Kiev.