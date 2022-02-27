World

Putin ‘furious’ Ukraine invasion hasn’t been ‘easy,’ EU official says, citing intel report

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Putin ‘furious’ Ukraine invasion hasn’t been ‘easy,’ EU official says, citing intel report
Written by admin
Putin ‘furious’ Ukraine invasion hasn’t been ‘easy,’ EU official says, citing intel report

Putin ‘furious’ Ukraine invasion hasn’t been ‘easy,’ EU official says, citing intel report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been monitoring Ukraine’s development since his “Urals abode” as “angry” and “outraged” that his army’s invasion of the small country in the south has not gone smoothly, a European Union official has claimed. Says he has reviewed an intelligence report from Ukraine.

Former Estonian defense chief and member of the European Parliament Reho Terras detailed the contents of the document in a Twitter thread on Saturday.

Gadget Clock did not independently confirm the veracity of the Intel report, which Terras included in his Twitter post.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

In a Russian-language document, Terras claims that Russian oligarchs are in a Ural position with Putin, “so no one can escape.”

“He thought the whole fight would be easy and everything would be done in 1-4 days,” Terras wrote.

Instead, Ukrainian military members – and civilians armed with guns and Molotov cocktails – have been working since Thursday to prevent Russian forces from entering Ukraine from various directions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Assistant Printing Press)

As his thread continued, Terras claimed that the Intel report stated that the Russian forces lacked an adequate strategic plan and were stuck with their own supplies – only enough rockets for three or four days, thus “using them sparingly.”

Terras claims that the Russians’ hopes for more weapons and ammunition are limited.

Ukraine showdown: Vladimir Putin’s challenge to Vladimir Putin

READ Also  Asian stocks plunge after Putin announces action in Ukraine

“They have no raw materials,” he wrote. Due to Western sanctions, “supplies that were originally supplied from Slovenia, Finland and Germany have now been cut off.”

A civil defense member stands at a checkpoint in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

A civil defense member stands at a checkpoint in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
(Assistant Printing Press)

If the Ukrainians are able to fight the Russians for 10 days, it will probably force Moscow to enter into negotiations to end the conflict because “they have no money, weapons or resources,” Terras wrote.

The Russian plan also includes sowing seeds of panic among Ukrainian women and children to advance their efforts against the Ukrainian government, the official wrote.

As Russia continued its offensive until Sunday morning, the report said Russia was targeting Ukraine’s energy resources, with injuries to a gas pipeline in Kharkiv and a civilian oil depot south of Kiev.

#Putin #furious #Ukraine #invasion #hasnt #easy #official #citing #intel #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Americans Are Tired of Covid — and the Official Response to Omicron Has Only Created More Frustration – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment